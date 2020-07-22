TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 22

Joe Milton has all the physical traits to be prime time. He’s a continuous learner that prides himself on the grind. His story is authentic.When the opportunity presents itself he won’t look back#GrindHardShineHard #QBU ’n #JoeKnows #EitherYouWinOrYouLose @Qbjayy7 @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/3HADfFUc5G

Crisler. I ate, slept, and breathed basketball. Lived off the mini Gatorades in the fridge. Never left that place. Never went to class. That’s how I got a D in calculus. No business school after that but it’s cool cuz sometimes the weight room had bagels. https://t.co/hhKoTJhKJm

Congrats to @KBA_GoBlue on being named one of the Top 100 influential people in women’s basketball!!! @SilverWaveMedia #goblue pic.twitter.com/2KTZSfvQjq

Player Comparison: JJ McCarthy. Nobody else.

"I got a text from Coach (Eric) Schugars, and he told me the Michigan linebackers coach wanted to jump on a call with me. They offered, and we all went crazy."

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook