 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 22
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-22 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 22

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I got a text from Coach (Eric) Schugars, and he told me the Michigan linebackers coach wanted to jump on a call with me. They offered, and we all went crazy."
— Elite 2022 In-State LB Joshua Burnham
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Headlines of the day

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Paye Named No. 1 'Freak' In College Football; Collins Makes List As Well

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Parents Say Chris Hinton Might Not Play In 2020

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Isaiah Livers Excited To Lead Michigan Basketball: 'We Can Be Really Good'

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Elite 2022 LB Joshua Burnham Goes In-Depth On Michigan

Bruce Feldman, The Athletic: Bruce Feldman’s 2020 college football Freaks List

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}