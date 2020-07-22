TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 22

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 22
Tweets of the day
Joe Milton has all the physical traits to be prime time. He’s a continuous learner that prides himself on the grind. His story is authentic.When the opportunity presents itself he won’t look back#GrindHardShineHard #QBU’n #JoeKnows #EitherYouWinOrYouLose @Qbjayy7 @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/3HADfFUc5G— Donovan Dooley (@QuarterbackUniv) July 22, 2020
Hey @andrel_jr Go BLUE🕺🏾🧏🏾♂️— The Real Flash⚡️❄️ (@Xavierworthy2) July 22, 2020
Crisler. I ate, slept, and breathed basketball. Lived off the mini Gatorades in the fridge. Never left that place. Never went to class. That’s how I got a D in calculus. No business school after that but it’s cool cuz sometimes the weight room had bagels. https://t.co/hhKoTJhKJm— Stuart Douglass (@SWD_317) July 21, 2020
It’s. Not. About. You. #MaskUpMichigan pic.twitter.com/8gjdH9TyHJ— Saddi Washington (@saddiwashington) July 21, 2020
Congrats to @KBA_GoBlue on being named one of the Top 100 influential people in women’s basketball!!! @SilverWaveMedia #goblue pic.twitter.com/2KTZSfvQjq— Wesley Brooks (@coachwesbball) July 21, 2020
#GoBlue ➡️ #ProBlue— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) July 21, 2020
Is there anything @CarisLeVert
can't do?#GoBlue 〽️🏀#MaskUpMichigan https://t.co/0kmhETMhX5
#GoBlue ➡️ #ProBlue #GoBlue 〽️🏀#MaskUpMichigan https://t.co/c3UgXeACXK— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) July 21, 2020
#GoBlue ➡️ #ProBlue #GoBlue 〽️🏀#MaskUpMichigan https://t.co/50pAN8k4OO— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) July 21, 2020
Player Comparison: JJ McCarthy. Nobody else.— J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) July 20, 2020
.@T_HardJR plz start ur own vlog pic.twitter.com/JumT8Dtxfj— NBA Bubble Life (@NBABubbleLife) July 21, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Paye Named No. 1 'Freak' In College Football; Collins Makes List As Well
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Parents Say Chris Hinton Might Not Play In 2020
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Isaiah Livers Excited To Lead Michigan Basketball: 'We Can Be Really Good'
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Elite 2022 LB Joshua Burnham Goes In-Depth On Michigan
• Bruce Feldman, The Athletic: Bruce Feldman’s 2020 college football Freaks List
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook