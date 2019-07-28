The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 28
Tweets of the Day:
finally committed❤️❤️ #goblue pic.twitter.com/MX4eXG7t5l— rj moten (@rjmoten_) July 27, 2019
FIVE. MORE. WEEKS. #GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/xX8g7WzR3x— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 27, 2019
What a game! @nazhillmon had a HUGE bucket down the stretch, finishing with 12 points, six boards, a steal and was +14 in 30 minutes as @usabjnt knocked off Belgium, 67-59, to advance to the gold medal game. #goblue #USABWU19 pic.twitter.com/1uMXccC9MO— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) July 27, 2019
Go Blue! https://t.co/sGcht5Y1Ll— Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) July 27, 2019
Harbaugh with his BBQ @ the Big House QB’s. JJ McCarthy rt of tackling dummies, Declan Byle of Detroit CC, a rising Soph, is left in CC Blue. pic.twitter.com/XQXxdHzfH6— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) July 27, 2019
Relive that a-maize-ing trip to South Africa through the eyes of The TEAM.#GoBlue | #UbuntuBlue 〽️🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/fRH1HAuskG— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 27, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas and Austin Fox, Michigan Football Recruiting: BBQ At The Big House Running Updates
• Brandon Brown, RJ Moten Goes Blue
• Mike Singer, Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M Sets The Bar High For TreVeyon Henderson
• Brandon Brown, Analyzing RJ Moten's Game, Potential And Recruitment With Adam Friedman
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Hunter Dickinson Has U-M In His Final Seven
• James Hawkins, The Detroit News: Michigan among seven finalists for four-star center Hunter Dickinson
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook