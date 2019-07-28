News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 28

Andrew Hussey
Staff Writer

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day:

t appears Michigan has plans for him on the defensive side of the ball, primarily at safety, and he has the skill set to be very successful at that position. His speed, aggressiveness, and ball skills should make him a major weapon in the Don Brown defense.
— Adam Friedman on RJ Moten

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas and Austin Fox, Michigan Football Recruiting: BBQ At The Big House Running Updates

• Brandon Brown, RJ Moten Goes Blue

• Mike Singer, Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M Sets The Bar High For TreVeyon Henderson

• Brandon Brown, Analyzing RJ Moten's Game, Potential And Recruitment With Adam Friedman

• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Hunter Dickinson Has U-M In His Final Seven

• James Hawkins, The Detroit News: Michigan among seven finalists for four-star center Hunter Dickinson

