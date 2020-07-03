The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 3
Tweets of the day
Who ever thought two Illinois QBs? 🤝@EstlMaco5 🤷♂️ @Elite11 @EDGYTIM pic.twitter.com/WP4e8Bk0je— J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) July 2, 2020
Which five programs are recruiting quarterbacks the best in the Class of 2021? @rivalsmike and @adamgorney have the list and Michigan makes it thanks to commit J.J. McCarthy. https://t.co/bEy8pk3d0Q pic.twitter.com/VWGqhZJvgB— Rivals (@Rivals) July 3, 2020
1993-94 AP 2nd Team All-Americans: pic.twitter.com/DzUwf1RqSK— Jake Adkins (@jakefromky) July 2, 2020
1993-94 AP 3rd Team All-Americans: pic.twitter.com/kwWgdNXIli— Jake Adkins (@jakefromky) July 2, 2020
Big S/O to Rivals250 Michigan WR commit @Dixondoesit8 for joining this week's @TheWolverineMag podcast! Look for it this weekend. #GoBlue— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) July 2, 2020
Skene is MONEY🤑 https://t.co/GQncDMgS2R— Terry (@DrFinance1999) July 2, 2020
Win for Michigan! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/yvOUa1n63s— Chris Fetter (@ChrisFetter41) July 2, 2020
A record 200 U-M student-athletes made this year's spring Academic All-Big Ten teams. https://t.co/vzPCRSPGBF— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) July 2, 2020
Sierra Romero was the first four-time All-American in @umichsoftball history and named one of the greatest college softball players by the NCAA. #UMichWomen150 #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/GhakXG5dwi— University of Michigan (@UMich) July 2, 2020
Only seven days until last page goes to press.— Phil Steele (@philsteele042) July 2, 2020
On sale at @BNBuzz & @booksamillion
on July 24th
Pre-Orders thru office shipped July 15
Priority Mail (1-3 day delivery)
Pre-order here https://t.co/zrGjCN6JpN pic.twitter.com/oCHi59cjIQ
July could be pretty fun 🤗— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) July 3, 2020
This is what happens when I stop at the grocery store on the way home to get kitty litter😱. In my defense I got a favorite for everyone in the house😁. #whathadhappenedwas 🤷🏽♂️ https://t.co/VwKgBHSBPX— Saddi Washington (@saddiwashington) July 2, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• TheWolverine Staff: Chat: The Odds of a 2020 Season, McCarthy at the Elite 11 and More
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: New FutureCast Pick in for Michigan
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Coffee House: Closing Thoughts on J.J. McCarthy, Elite 11
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Who Will Michigan's Next All-American be? Here's Seven top Candidates
• Von Lozon, Maize N Brew: Thursday Recruiting Roundup: J.J. McCarthy Impresses at Elite 11 Finals
---
