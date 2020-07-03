 Final wrap up and thoughts surrounding Michigan Wolverines football commit J.J. McCarthy's performance at the Elite 11.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 3

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
“Harbaugh & staff are, and have been hitting CA hard. But when a parent learns that coaches have made trips to meet in person with counselors, teachers, coaches and even security proctors on campus, prior to even shaking the recruit’s hand, it’s become very clear the type of recruits they’re focusing on.”
— Jeff Persi (the father of current Michigan freshman offensive lineman Jeffrey Persi), while discussing the recruiting success Michigan is having out West

• TheWolverine Staff: Chat: The Odds of a 2020 Season, McCarthy at the Elite 11 and More

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: New FutureCast Pick in for Michigan

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Coffee House: Closing Thoughts on J.J. McCarthy, Elite 11

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Who Will Michigan's Next All-American be? Here's Seven top Candidates

• Von Lozon, Maize N Brew: Thursday Recruiting Roundup: J.J. McCarthy Impresses at Elite 11 Finals

