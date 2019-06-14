News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 14

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

We were so excited, we were brought to tears because we were that excited. A lot of work has gone into it. Being able to see it finally pay off and see the seniors breakthrough and get that big win for them.
— Benjamin Keizer on run to the CWS

Headlines: 

• The Wolverine Staff, PODCAST: Talking 2019 U-M Football, Notre Dame, Braiden McGregor, More

• Andrew Hussey, Benjamin Keizer On College World Series: 'I Still Haven't Stopped Smiling'

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Safety

• Austin Fox, Financial Details Released For Juwan Howard's Staff

• Brandon Brown, Star Florida CB Henry Gray Says U-M Felt Like Home, Updates Leaders, More

• Ryan Zuke, MLive.com: Michigan and its uphill battle to the College World Series

