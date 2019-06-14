The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 14
Tweets of the Day:
Wolverine fans are everywhere! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/DHitLSbAlJ— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 14, 2019
〽️🏀 is ready to hit the road! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/YS9zpdGDuR— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) June 13, 2019
#TBT | @CoachJim4UM got a unique glimpse of Ann Arbor back in 2016 -- from a Black Hawk, courtesy of @MINationalGuard.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 13, 2019
"That was unbelievable. Tremendous experience. The stadium still looked like a Big House!" - Harbaugh #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/uTnTCjMBHF
Coach @ErikBakich having a little fun... 🎥 #GoBlue #CWS pic.twitter.com/S7I15kEu44— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 13, 2019
Let's GO!!!! Our guys were getting hyped this morning at the NCAA video shoot. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/yuZ1qG4CoS— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 13, 2019
Have waited a long time to see a @NCAACWS logo on a @umichbaseball uni! So awesome! #goblue pic.twitter.com/hYDboXBrE4— Chris Fetter (@ChrisFetter41) June 13, 2019
A perfect day for #CWS training 🌤 pic.twitter.com/fqeAdTYF6y— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 13, 2019
Some of our favorite shots from this morning's @NCAACWS 🎥 shoot... 🔥 pic.twitter.com/g31boFERS6— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 13, 2019
That swing 😍 pic.twitter.com/pARgKxMnY3— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 13, 2019
Autograph time 📝 pic.twitter.com/SYKljREIYX— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 13, 2019
Bruce Haynam slides into home to help bring the first College World Series title ho〽e in 1953. #Throwbackthursday— University of Michigan (@UMich) June 13, 2019
This weekend @umichbaseball is playing in the College World Series in Omaha for the eighth time in program history. pic.twitter.com/mQrCdTIhWk
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• The Wolverine Staff, PODCAST: Talking 2019 U-M Football, Notre Dame, Braiden McGregor, More
• Andrew Hussey, Benjamin Keizer On College World Series: 'I Still Haven't Stopped Smiling'
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Safety
• Austin Fox, Financial Details Released For Juwan Howard's Staff
• Brandon Brown, Star Florida CB Henry Gray Says U-M Felt Like Home, Updates Leaders, More
• Ryan Zuke, MLive.com: Michigan and its uphill battle to the College World Series
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook