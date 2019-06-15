What makes Team 153 special? One hint: ⚡️ Full @NCAACWS 🎥 » https://t.co/qJgdo8ALJs pic.twitter.com/JkYrYy5cJ5

Them: Teams from up north don't make it to the College World Series Us: 😏 pic.twitter.com/sKILVa5Zh6

From little league, to travel ball, to the College World Series, these @umichbaseball players are living their childhood dreams. pic.twitter.com/gFYn6yP6Er

Official @NCAACWS press conference in full swing. #goblue pic.twitter.com/8fJrkBpkz2

We had a busy morning!! @NCAACWS #GoBlue Team 📸✅ ESPN 📸 shoot ✅ CWS ⚾ open practice ✅ 📹📻📰 interviews ✅ Fan 📝✅ pic.twitter.com/hXmCBmY5ZK

Today and tomorrow I am a #FAN ! @umichbaseball ! #Go Blue! pic.twitter.com/JZ90GkMdHs

Your Wolverines are ready to continue their title chase at the College World Series in Omaha. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/8wnBFN3naa

Just being kids here in Omaha! Thanks for letting us join, @PACEOmaha #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/kDo54BW33O

Top 5 most important @B1GMBBall players, according to @TheAndyKatz ! 1. Cassius Winston 2. Anthony Cowan Jr. 3. Kaleb Wesson 4. Zavier Simpson 5. Nojel Eastern 👉 https://t.co/fmTwsYC7aN pic.twitter.com/l3MMjcjRY7

ONE MORE DAY! 〽️ vs. Texas Tech 🗓️ Saturday, June 15 ⏰ 2 P.M. ET #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/dzUuUwF9QI

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook