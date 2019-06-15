The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 15
Tweets of the Day:
What makes Team 153 special? One hint: ⚡️— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 15, 2019
Full @NCAACWS 🎥 » https://t.co/qJgdo8ALJs pic.twitter.com/JkYrYy5cJ5
Them: Teams from up north don't make it to the College World Series— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 14, 2019
Us: 😏 pic.twitter.com/sKILVa5Zh6
From little league, to travel ball, to the College World Series, these @umichbaseball players are living their childhood dreams. pic.twitter.com/gFYn6yP6Er— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) June 14, 2019
Official @NCAACWS press conference in full swing. #goblue pic.twitter.com/8fJrkBpkz2— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 14, 2019
We had a busy morning!! @NCAACWS #GoBlue— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 14, 2019
Team 📸✅
ESPN 📸 shoot ✅
CWS ⚾ open practice ✅
📹📻📰 interviews ✅
Fan 📝✅ pic.twitter.com/hXmCBmY5ZK
Today and tomorrow I am a #FAN! @umichbaseball ! #Go Blue! pic.twitter.com/JZ90GkMdHs— Carol Hutchins (@UMCoachHutch) June 14, 2019
Your Wolverines are ready to continue their title chase at the College World Series in Omaha. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/8wnBFN3naa— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 14, 2019
Just being kids here in Omaha! Thanks for letting us join, @PACEOmaha #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/kDo54BW33O— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 15, 2019
Opening celebration! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/FKoVxKxNBq— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 15, 2019
Opening Ceremonies! #GoBlue https://t.co/kk5kBwbwDg— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 15, 2019
Top 5 most important @B1GMBBall players, according to @TheAndyKatz!— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) June 14, 2019
1. Cassius Winston
2. Anthony Cowan Jr.
3. Kaleb Wesson
4. Zavier Simpson
5. Nojel Eastern
👉 https://t.co/fmTwsYC7aN pic.twitter.com/l3MMjcjRY7
ONE MORE DAY!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 14, 2019
〽️ vs. Texas Tech
🗓️ Saturday, June 15
⏰ 2 P.M. ET #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/dzUuUwF9QI
Anthony McCallum: 2019 NCAA Vault champion // 2019 NCAA All-American // Highest vault score (15.266) in NCAA history pic.twitter.com/0fgfIgq8aT— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 14, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• The Wolverine Staff, INSIDE THE FORT: JUNE 14
• Austin Fox, ITF Extra: Does Michigan Have a Silent Commitment From a Top-100 Receiver?
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Head Coach Erik Bakich Confident Heading Into College World Series
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Recruiting: 5-Star Isaiah Jackson Back Home, Talks U-M
• Andrew Hussey, Jordan Brewer Living His Dream At The College World Series
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - All Position Predictions
• Dan Hoppen, The Detroit News: Erik Bakich, Michigan melting negative perceptions about northern college baseball
