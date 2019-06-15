News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-15 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 15

Vbag0kghqp50h7wv63js
Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

Headlines: 

• The Wolverine Staff, INSIDE THE FORT: JUNE 14

• Austin Fox, ITF Extra: Does Michigan Have a Silent Commitment From a Top-100 Receiver?

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Head Coach Erik Bakich Confident Heading Into College World Series

• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Recruiting: 5-Star Isaiah Jackson Back Home, Talks U-M

• Andrew Hussey, Jordan Brewer Living His Dream At The College World Series

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - All Position Predictions

• Dan Hoppen, The Detroit News: Erik Bakich, Michigan melting negative perceptions about northern college baseball

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}