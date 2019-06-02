The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 2
Tweets of the Day:
The first days on the job for @JuwanHoward.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) June 1, 2019
VISUAL GALLERY » https://t.co/h6Z9YZuVzP #GoBlue x #WelcomeHomeJuwan pic.twitter.com/2H243WobhU
A third-place finish for the Maize and Blue and a bid to the GRAND FINAL tomorrow!— Michigan Rowing (@umichrowing) June 1, 2019
Great way to start off the morning!#NCAARow #RowBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/ZmQmIpqwVL
One-on-one with @JuwanHoward: https://t.co/kezEw3tREW#GoBlue x #WelcomeHomeJuwan pic.twitter.com/MoHQTaXTpo— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 1, 2019
Champions of Europe.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 1, 2019
Congrats to @LFC! pic.twitter.com/qIksyNVP7O
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Brandon Brown, Commitment Impact: Zak Zinter To Michigan
• Austin Fox, Teske Discusses What The Coaching Search Was Like From His Point Of View
• Steve Yingling, Detroit Free Press: Michigan pitcher Tommy Henry may be a top MLB draft pick despite rocky season
• Brendan Quinn, The Athletic: Luke Yaklich and the big jump from Michigan to Texas
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook