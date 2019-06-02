News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-02 07:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 2

Andrew Hussey
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

Coach Howard called everyone in after he got hired and talked to most of the team Thursday morning, so that was the first time we were all together around him. He’s a great coach and I can’t wait to play for him.
— Jon Teske

Headlines: 

• Brandon Brown, Commitment Impact: Zak Zinter To Michigan

• Austin Fox, Teske Discusses What The Coaching Search Was Like From His Point Of View

• Steve Yingling, Detroit Free Press: Michigan pitcher Tommy Henry may be a top MLB draft pick despite rocky season

• Brendan Quinn, The Athletic: Luke Yaklich and the big jump from Michigan to Texas

---

