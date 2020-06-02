The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 2
Tweets of the day
96% ✒️ pic.twitter.com/LzOHw6qmPx— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 1, 2020
In challenging times of racial inequality and injustice I am even more thankful for the Harbaugh Family! TY ✊🏽✊🏻✊🏾✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/RV4bBOEmPl— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) June 2, 2020
June 1, 2020
With the addition of offensive tackle Tristan Bounds today, #Michigan's 2021 recruiting class has risen all the way up to No. 4 in the country.— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) June 1, 2020
🚨BOOM! Michigan lands a commitment from 2021 Connecticut OL Tristan Bounds.🚨— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) June 1, 2020
Story here: https://t.co/OBufrOAKnR#GoBlue | 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/XHQl134O4c
There are now 167 2021 prospects committed to B1G schools. Here's where the top 100 of those kids are headed:— Scott Bell (@sbell021) June 1, 2020
Ohio St: 18
Iowa: 14
Michigan: 12
Minnesota: 12
Penn St: 10
Wisconsin: 10
Maryland: 6
Nebraska: 5
Rutgers: 5
N'Western: 3
Indiana: 2
Purdue: 2
Illinois: 1
Michigan St: 0
Through these hard times we all need smiles....thank you @CoachJim4UM ...@Coach_Gattis ...@Thee_Matty_D ....@4Warinner ...@Coach_SMoore ...@MZordich ...@CoachNua...@JuwanHoward ...@saddiwashington...and all the Michigan family....Im raising my niece right ....GO BLUE!!! pic.twitter.com/C9bF4FP8Fs— Michigan Forever (@levang_david) June 1, 2020
96 days until the eyes of the college football world are on Husky Stadium, right on the shore of Lake Washington 😍 pic.twitter.com/q1pRCQSRoW— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) June 1, 2020
Which players make up the offensive "All-Decommit" team for Michigan over the past decade? @AustinFox42 has the list, including RB A.J. Dillonhttps://t.co/xp8BmxAd9Q pic.twitter.com/M2tFl1wHFS— Rivals (@Rivals) May 30, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Plan In Place, Wolverines Go On A Tear
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Commit Impact: What Landing Tristan Bounds Means For Michigan
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan Basketball's Austin Davis 'Flourishing' Under Juwan Howard
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Chaundee Brown Was On The Verge Of Becoming An 'All-ACC Type Of Player'
• Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports: Big Ten strength of schedule rankings 2020: Michigan faces daunting slate, Ohio State has easier path
