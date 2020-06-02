News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 2

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“What’s appealing about Michigan is it’s a great school,” Bounds said. “I want to study business. The Ross School of Business is one of the best in the country. They have a great culture. They really develop their offensive linemen. The Big House sits 110,000 people. That’s crazy. That atmosphere would be pretty cool to play in.
— New Michigan OL commit Tristan Bounds
Headlines of the day

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Plan In Place, Wolverines Go On A Tear

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Commit Impact: What Landing Tristan Bounds Means For Michigan

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan Basketball's Austin Davis 'Flourishing' Under Juwan Howard

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Chaundee Brown Was On The Verge Of Becoming An 'All-ACC Type Of Player'

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports: Big Ten strength of schedule rankings 2020: Michigan faces daunting slate, Ohio State has easier path

