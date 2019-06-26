News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-26 07:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 26

Vbag0kghqp50h7wv63js
Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

I think it only seems fitting that our team would go to three games. That's just kind of been our MO here in all these rounds, seems like we're very comfortable in that spot. After the game, I just sensed a calmness of our team, and they're excited to play.
— Erik Bakich

Headlines: 

Chris Balas, Michigan Baseball: Mistakes Doom Wolverines In 4-1, Game Two Loss To Vandy

• Brandon Brown, In His Own Words: Braiden McGregor Talks Arrival At Five-Star Challenge

• Chris Balas, Michigan Baseball: Paige Shines ... Nwogu Doubtful For Game Three

• Brandon Brown, In His Own Words: J.J. McCarthy Excited To Be In Atlanta, Ready To Compete

• Austin Fox, Steven Glasgow Joins The Harbaugh Podcast To Discuss His Trio Of Sons

• Andrew Hussey, Phil Martelli Details Why He Came To Michigan

• Brandon Brown, Five Michigan Takeaways From The Rivals Five-Star Challenge Check In

• Austin Fox, Coach On Braiden McGregor: 'Best Lineman We Saw All Season

• Chris Balas, Michigan Baseball Postgame Video: Bakich, Players Confident Despite Loss

• Bob Wojnowski, The Detroit News: Wolverines back to the brink — just how they like it

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}