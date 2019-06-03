The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 3
Tweets of the Day:
WIN! Michigan comes from behind to beat Cincy, 10-4 #GoBlue plays Sun 6 pm PT vs. the winner of Cincy/ Creighton (noon). Michigan needs just one win to advance.#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/91x7RomF08— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 2, 2019
Following a 10-4 victory over Cincinnati, @umichbaseball is now just one win away from advancing to the Super Regionals. pic.twitter.com/pKAKoI46bG— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) June 2, 2019
Video: Michigan captain Jimmy Kerr on having fun in the postseason #GoBlue | #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/umDiEbnGdd— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 2, 2019
Swear people aren’t ready for Isaiah Livers next season 👀🔥 @isaiah__02 https://t.co/uXfEpwOjW8 pic.twitter.com/IGDgjS4Pj3— Wolverine Corner (@WolverineCorner) June 3, 2019
#Michigan’s Don Brown at the Best of the Midwest camp. pic.twitter.com/OfdWUHJihQ— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) June 2, 2019
#Michigan cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich. pic.twitter.com/qs251D2Qq6— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) June 2, 2019
Results are technically not yet final, but we have it pegged as a 3️⃣rd-place team finish for the Wolverines — our best since 2012!#NCAARow #RowBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/liH9s58RuK— Michigan Rowing (@umichrowing) June 2, 2019
We spoke with @cghendy and Meghan Gutknecht after Michigan's third-place team finish at the NCAA Championships.#NCAARow #RowBlue 〽 pic.twitter.com/GmNhiW5LvB— Michigan Rowing (@umichrowing) June 2, 2019
So many awesome photos from today. 💙💛— Michigan Rowing (@umichrowing) June 2, 2019
Check them out » https://t.co/LxcojIvOOk#NCAARow #RowBlue 〽 pic.twitter.com/JrBuxqgwwr
Thanks to our A-MAIZE-ing friends, family, and supporters here in Indy and across #GoBlue nation!— Michigan Rowing (@umichrowing) June 2, 2019
We appreciate your support SO MUCH!#RowBlue 〽 #Family pic.twitter.com/tB7DvG1jmL
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Austin Fox, Best of the Midwest Camp Recap: Tracking the Michigan Coaches
• Andrew Hussey, Isiah Livers On Juwan Howard: 'It's Going To Be A Brotherhood'
• Austin Fox, Videos: Jim Harbaugh Addresses Campers At Grand Valley State University
• Brandon Brown, Player Comparison: Braiden McGregor And Craig Roh
• Brandon Brown, Andre Seldon Talks Future Teammates Braiden McGregor And Cornell Wheeler
• Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's Josh Gattis has advice for Tarik Black: Let it go
