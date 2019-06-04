News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-04 07:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 4

Vbag0kghqp50h7wv63js
Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

Some think they don’t need it and that school isn’t important, and that their teacher stinks so they blame their academic shortcomings on them. There is no surer way to be successful in life than through education — it’s the closest thing you have to a guarantee.
— Jim Harbaugh

Headlines: 

• Andrew Hussey, Former St. Joseph's Coach Phil Martelli Joins Juwan Howard's Staff

• Chris Balas, Monday Musings: Juwan Howard Needs To Hit The Recruiting Trail Quickly

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Grand Valley Camp Names To Watch

• Austin Fox, Jim Harbaugh Delivers Words Of Wisdom To Yesterday's Campers At GVSU

• Andrew Hussey, What They're Saying About Michigan Football

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Commit Cornell Wheeler Talks Andre Seldon, Braiden McGregor, More

• Steve Yingling, Detroit Free Press: Michigan baseball advances to super regional by crushing Creighton

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}