The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 4
Tweets of the Day:
WIN!— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 4, 2019
Michigan is the Corvallis Regional Champion and we are on to the Super Regional! #GoBlue beats Creighton, 17-6 and will face either UCLA or LMU next weekend in the Super Regionals. Details TBD as those teams play tonight! #GoBlue | #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/3VzQSFLuzN
The Wolverines are moving onto the Super Regionals after a DOMINATING win over Creighton! #RoadToOmaha | @umichbaseball pic.twitter.com/sLsjPfbYfM— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 4, 2019
THE NEXT CHAPTER !!! @umichbball @JuwanHoward THX to @saintjosephs @A10MBB ,Big5,Philly hoops allowing me and my family to take away lifetime memories and lifelong friendships #GoBlue— Phil Martelli (@PhilMartelli) June 3, 2019
BTN's coverage of the press conference introducing the new @bigten commissioner will begin at 11:45 a.m. ET Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/1qCmoilccz— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) June 4, 2019
The Super Regional Feeling!— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 4, 2019
💛💙 #GoBlue #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/Ua7ct99Q4i
The moment #GoBlue | #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/ZUrGLzCeji— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 4, 2019
How about a little breakfast from these chefs!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) June 3, 2019
Thanks to @MGoFuel for helping 〽️🏀 & Jon Teske, Colin Castleton & Eli Brooks sharpen their culinary skills#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/TE9UrznYO9
LET'S GO! @FBCoachDBrown #GoBlue // #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/Uhslr3sQ0d— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 3, 2019
Will YOU be at any of these games!?— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 3, 2019
ICYMI: SIX game times have been announced for the 2019 season. » https://t.co/7olJdVixKW #GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/QBeqwp9wUe
If you’re a RB in the Midwest definitely come out on the 8th or 10th to great some personal, detailed work with our coaches & players... Can promise an opportunity to show what you can do & that’ll you’ll walk away a better player !! #gOblue pic.twitter.com/hpZ7hYvCXV— Jay Harbaugh (@JayHarbaugh) June 3, 2019
Training day for our @UMichAthMed team starting with recertification in Red Cross CPR for professional rescuers. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/A3wJ4A6Wyo— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 3, 2019
OTD in 1893 @UMichTrack’s Men’s team began competing against other schools. They took home the title in their first intercollegiate meet hosted by Northwestern. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/dVaRFs33PX— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 3, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Andrew Hussey, Former St. Joseph's Coach Phil Martelli Joins Juwan Howard's Staff
• Chris Balas, Monday Musings: Juwan Howard Needs To Hit The Recruiting Trail Quickly
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Grand Valley Camp Names To Watch
• Austin Fox, Jim Harbaugh Delivers Words Of Wisdom To Yesterday's Campers At GVSU
• Andrew Hussey, What They're Saying About Michigan Football
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Commit Cornell Wheeler Talks Andre Seldon, Braiden McGregor, More
• Steve Yingling, Detroit Free Press: Michigan baseball advances to super regional by crushing Creighton
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook