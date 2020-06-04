The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 4
Tweets of the day
Beach Day🌞 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ORSlbvyTtY— Jordan Morant (@jordanmorantt) June 3, 2020
Commit Impact: What Does Landing OT Tristan Bounds Means For Michigan? @EJHolland_TW breaks it down: https://t.co/FPu3ZmePiJ pic.twitter.com/PSMdw807ML— Rivals (@Rivals) June 3, 2020
Committing June 27th📍— The Real Flash⚡️❄️ (@Xavierworthy2) June 3, 2020
June 3, 2020
Michigan offers 2022 Pennsylvania OL Drew Shelton #GoBlue https://t.co/NdSMpjZx9D— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) June 3, 2020
Purdue QB @austinburton_12 dropping a dime to Michigan Commit @Louiehansen20 #EvadeDrill pic.twitter.com/IU4KQVA1hU— M2 QB Academy (@M2_QBacademy) June 2, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: U-M Surging For 2021 Four-Star Quincy Allen
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Michigan Commit Ja'Den McBurrows Remains Confident In Decision
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Stats, Trends & Numbers To Know Surrounding U-M's Top 5 Recruiting Class
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan Basketball's Roster Well-Equipped For 'Positionless Basketball'
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: 2022 Hot Board - The Offerees
---
