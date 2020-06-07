The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 7
Tweets of the day
Remembering all those today who were part of the D-Day invasion that changed the course of WW2. They sacrificed everything to protect and save Europe and in doing so protect the Free World from Communist rule. Thank you 💪🙏🏻🙏🏻We are forever greatful. pic.twitter.com/2O6sqgZQkY— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) June 6, 2020
Five-star junior Charles Bediako reaffirms that he will remain in the 2021 class. He told @Stockrisers that many programs are involved, including:— Jake (@jakeweingarten) June 6, 2020
Alabama, Duke, Illinois, Louisville, Memphis, Pittsburgh, Michigan, Michigan State, and many others.
Michigan’s Juwan Howard and staff completed another virtual visit with Top-60 junior Brandon Weston today, a source told @Stockrisers.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) June 7, 2020
Wolverines extremely high on Weston, have already offered.
June 6, 2020 Happy Birthday Jamie Morris - https://t.co/z6rCPVErIO pic.twitter.com/wK4jMnUENx— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) June 6, 2020
#OnThisDay in College Baseball: 1962@UMichBaseball’s John Kerr throws two complete games on the same day. Wolverines beat W. Michigan 3-2 & 7-6 in two 10inng games to win District 4 title. Kerr threw 313 pitches on the day & also hit the GW RBI to send UMich to Omaha. pic.twitter.com/lvyEZQsW1F— Eric Sorenson (@Stitch_Head) June 6, 2020
We are so proud of our amazing athletic trainer Brian Brewster! Congratulations @BrewATC 🎓 https://t.co/08nyApKDIv— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) June 6, 2020
May we remember those who served and send prayers of gratitude today on the 76th anniversary of Dday. #DDay76 #Agtg— addie bounds (@adbounds2022) June 6, 2020
If you ask me for my ideal summer day, today pretty much nailed it. Perfect combination of temperature, humidity, and wind. In my part of the world we don't get many of these days so hopefully everyone is enjoying it.— Tom Armbrustmacher (@tommya14) June 6, 2020
June 7, 2020 Happy Birthday Patrick Lyall - https://t.co/lzH27FOzha pic.twitter.com/DRgXry0YDQ— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) June 7, 2020
Looking for some good film/clips/topics to breakdown for my next D-Line examples email.— Craig Roh (@craigroh) June 6, 2020
Coaches... Players.... I need your help!
Comment below with what you want me to break down.
Thankful for another day!! 🙏🏾— Derrick Walton (@DerrickWalton10) June 6, 2020
It is not too late. Sophomores who are interested in an opportunity to conduct research with University of Michigan researchers or community partners conducting research. Apply today: https://t.co/fRLyG6K0Ne— UROP UMICH (@UROPumich) June 6, 2020
.#Michigan #Victors2023 #student #research #WeekendWisdom #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/bj8F2sOEjF
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: New FutureCast Pick in for Michigan
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Recruiting Podcast: Q&A With Michigan OL Commit Tristan Bounds
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 6
• Von Lozon, Maize N Brew: Can Bell-Collins-Eubanks be as Good as Chesson-Darboh-Butt?
• Andrew Vailliencourt, HomeTownLife.com: Plymouth's Nick Koski Passes on Baseball Offers to Attend University of Michigan
