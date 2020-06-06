News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 6

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Quote of the day

"Oklahoma State is the first but obviously won't be the last. @GaryParrishCBS says the Oklahoma State postseason ban is a bad sign for these other programs: Auburn, LSU, USC, Kansas, Arizona.”
— The CBS Sports HQ Twitter Account, after Oklahoma State basketball received a one-year postseason ban

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: INSIDE THE FORT: Latest on Isaiah Livers, Waivers for Brown and Eastern

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: The NBA's new Timeline and What it Means for Isaiah Livers

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Athlon, Street & Smith's Release Preview Magazines, tab U-M as a top-15 Club

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Coffee House: A Journal From Covering Recruiting During the Pandemic, Part II

• Dennis Fithian, Detroit Sports: Dennis Talks With Josh Helmholdt and John Arbeznik

