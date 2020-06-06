The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 6
Tweets of the day
June 6, 2020 Happy Birthday Jamie Morris - https://t.co/z6rCPVErIO pic.twitter.com/wK4jMnUENx— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) June 6, 2020
"Oklahoma State is the first but obviously won't be the last."@GaryParrishCBS says the Oklahoma State postseason ban is a bad sign for these other programs:— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) June 5, 2020
• Auburn
• LSU
• USC
• Kansas
• Arizona
He breaks down why that is right here ⬇ pic.twitter.com/2bjixpuBZ4
Oklahoma State was hit with a postseason ban for an assistant coach who committed ONE Level I violation.— Kyle Boone @ 🏡 (@Kyle__Boone) June 5, 2020
Kansas is facing FIVE Level I violations.
Listen to yesterday's Maize And Blue Breakdown with special guest Scott Bell. Available wherever you get your podcasts or right here 👇https://t.co/wJ68J1jPsf— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) June 5, 2020
The top 2 2021 RBs in Michigan, in my opinion, are @DEdwards__ & @AnthonyTyusIII! Powerful, stout, & explosive pass catchers who can hit the homerun, make you miss, run over you, run past you...paint your back porch..etc.— Devin GARDNER (@devingardnerXCI) June 5, 2020
.
.
Here are a few receipts that support my claim... pic.twitter.com/re82AKlu3v
Ah, yes...the good old days when you could spend hours upon hours playing college football video games...or spending hours upon hours creating your own historical teams & players!😳🤔🤓👍 pic.twitter.com/dtaChDFvzS— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) June 5, 2020
June 6, 2020 Happy Birthday Captain George Genyk - https://t.co/LamZU1vnZk pic.twitter.com/89bG9jseRR— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) June 6, 2020
Thanks to my good friend @dennisfithian for having me on his show this week https://t.co/bNcvCOO7e3— Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) June 5, 2020
We have finalized the specifics of the 2020 magazine.— Phil Steele (@philsteele042) June 5, 2020
Last page goes to press July 7
Not available on newsstands this year
Start shipping pre-orders out of office July 20 - Priority Mail
You can order today https://t.co/XBixEEM57t
Five more coaches interviews today.
Blessed to have received a scholarship offer from the University of Alabama! @CoachHuff @freddierch8 @AlabamaFTBL #RollTide pic.twitter.com/hkhrsProQh— Alex VanSumeren (@alexvansumeren) June 5, 2020
From discussions with prominent scholars during @UofMPress’s Author Live Talk series, to @UM_Stamps virtual Speaker Series in collaboration with @detroitpublictv, there are plenty of ways to enjoy #UMichArts from home this week. https://t.co/W3R1IDVtwd pic.twitter.com/xsPya8PGDP— University of Michigan (@UMich) June 5, 2020
Going dark for a little bit...see y’all later✌🏿— 𝓚𝓪𝓵𝓮𝓵 𝓜𝓾𝓵𝓵𝓲𝓷𝓰𝓼 (@kalelmullings) June 6, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: INSIDE THE FORT: Latest on Isaiah Livers, Waivers for Brown and Eastern
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: The NBA's new Timeline and What it Means for Isaiah Livers
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Athlon, Street & Smith's Release Preview Magazines, tab U-M as a top-15 Club
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Coffee House: A Journal From Covering Recruiting During the Pandemic, Part II
• Dennis Fithian, Detroit Sports: Dennis Talks With Josh Helmholdt and John Arbeznik
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook