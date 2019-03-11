The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 11
Tweets of the Day:
The Wolverines will be the No. 3 seed in the upcoming #B1GTourney in Chicago — and we’ll play our first game Friday night at approx. 9:30 p.m. ET. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/GcqjKtXLaU— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 10, 2019
The 2019 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket. #B1GTourney pic.twitter.com/jIWfLEoU9k— Big Ten Men's Hoops (@B1GMBBall) March 10, 2019
The realest in it, you already know— "Hit-Man" (@KhalekeHudson) March 10, 2019
Congrats to @umichhockey's Quinn Hughes on signing his first pro contract with the @Canucks!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 11, 2019
Details » https://t.co/GzDbyCFB4B#GoBlue x #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/GQncXyJnJj
Molly Garrett's second game-winning goal of the season pushed Michigan to 9-0!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/R5G5lzunCX— Michigan Women’s Lacrosse (@UMichWLAX) March 10, 2019
No. 16 Michigan unable to push a run across and the Wolverines will fall to Oklahoma State by a 3-2 score in 10 innings. pic.twitter.com/d6wybFVJyO— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 10, 2019
Thanks for the memories, 43! #GoBlue x #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/mgbLdtSba6— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 11, 2019
All in it for each other. #goblue pic.twitter.com/LcfgG72Kxv— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 10, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: Wolverines Miss Opportunity, But More On Tap
• John Borton, Wolverine Watch: A Banner Buster at The Breslin
• Austin Fox, Isaiah Livers, David DeJulius Reflect On What Went Wrong Last Night At MSU
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: Wolverines Will Face One Of Three Teams Friday
• The Wolverine Staff, Sunday Chat
• Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press: If Michigan basketball wants another March run, it must fix its offense
---
