TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 11

{{ timeAgo('2021-03-11 06:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 11

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan On BTN

What: Women's basketball vs. Northwestern in the Big Ten Tournament

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox Sports 2

Tweets Of The Day

Quote Of The Day

"Congrats to @JuwanHoward on being @bigten COY. Very deserving in every way. Congrats to @umichbball_ team on their many Indiv awards, and especially being @B1GMBBall Conference Champs. Really special! Best of luck in BIG tourney and beyond. Keep hanging those banners ! #GoBlue"
— John Beilein on Twitter
Headlines Of The Day

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Insider Notes On Michigan LB Recruiting

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Rivals250 TE Jaleel Skinner Goes In-Depth On Michigan

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: How Michigan Plans To Regain Lost Momentum Heading Into Postseason

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Dickinson Turning A New Page As Postseason Nears — 'We're Tired Of Losing'

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Baseball: Catching Up With Assistant Brandon Inge

---

{{ article.author_name }}