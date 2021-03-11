TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 11

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 11
Michigan On BTN
What: Women's basketball vs. Northwestern in the Big Ten Tournament
Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
Channel: Fox Sports 2
Tweets Of The Day
Congrats to @JuwanHoward on being @bigten COY. Very deserving in every way. Congrats to @umichbball_ team on their many Indiv awards, and especially being @B1GMBBall Conference Champs. Really special! Best of luck in BIG tourney and beyond. Keep hanging those banners ! #GoBlue— John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) March 10, 2021
Good to have you back in Maize and Blue coaching the RBs, @MHart2032.#GoBlue 〽 pic.twitter.com/8XpX6EdvxP— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 10, 2021
〽️🌅 #GoBlue https://t.co/oOVTBwxGHi— Coach Oz (@CoachRyanOsborn) March 11, 2021
Actually crazy that I’m going to be in Lucas Oil on Friday to watch UM play. Honestly didn’t know the next time I would be able to see a game again 🤣— 〽️B r a n d o n (@bsportstalkz) March 11, 2021
Great to be back. Our home for the next four days. @B1GMBBall @BigTenNetwork: pic.twitter.com/I8LVOF5CIX— Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) March 10, 2021
Someone asked me how I would feel if Michigan was in Illinois’ shoes and my school was the one that wanted the split title.— Scott Bell (@sbell021) March 10, 2021
Then I remembered that my school won the outright Big Ten championship and I don’t have to waste time on stupid hypotheticals and I went on about my day.
March is on pic.twitter.com/An6tkXHw7w— Alex Roux (@arouxBTN) March 10, 2021
Great time with our UM alums!! 〽️🙏🏽 https://t.co/jfOVZY32Jm— Jay Steven Smith (@coachjaysmith45) March 10, 2021
Fresh! pic.twitter.com/pXOn1PTCgt— Ron Bellamy (@19Bellamy) March 10, 2021
Great to have this dude ho〽️e.— Sean Magee (@UMichMagee) March 10, 2021
Heck of a leader and ball coach - even better man #GoBlue @MHart2032 https://t.co/eDIa6ExVtD
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Insider Notes On Michigan LB Recruiting
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Rivals250 TE Jaleel Skinner Goes In-Depth On Michigan
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: How Michigan Plans To Regain Lost Momentum Heading Into Postseason
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Dickinson Turning A New Page As Postseason Nears — 'We're Tired Of Losing'
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Baseball: Catching Up With Assistant Brandon Inge
---
