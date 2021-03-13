 The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team beat Maryland yesterday.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 13

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: Ohio State vs. Michigan (in Indianapolis)

Sport: Men's basketball

When: 1:00 PM ET

Channel: CBS

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“He has our back and we have his. We bonded as a team — even the bench guys, we were all in it together. I don’t know what was said because we were all so locked into the game. We just knew we had to have our coach’s back.”
— Senior guard Chaundee Brown, defending head coach Juwan Howard
Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Mike Smith Hands out 15 Assists as Michigan Beats Maryland, 79-66

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Bad Blood Boils Over in Michigan's win Over Maryland

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Wolverine Watch: Crushing Some Testy Terps

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five Takeaways From Michigan's Big Ten Tournament win Over Maryland

• Scott Greene, Terrapin Sports Report: WATCH: Players React Following Michigan Loss

{{ article.author_name }}