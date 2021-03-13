The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 13
Michigan on TV
What: Ohio State vs. Michigan (in Indianapolis)
Sport: Men's basketball
When: 1:00 PM ET
Channel: CBS
Tweets of the day
Oh you wanted to see some of those 15 dimes? Roll the 🎥#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/KQ82Jz777H— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 12, 2021
How good was Mike Smith? A B1G Tournament record 15 assists! (Sorry D-Walt) Get all the details from Mike & coach in the MSTV postgame report!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/Q72pUfVsy2— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 12, 2021
Juwan Howard was ejected during the last timeout.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 12, 2021
Here's a look at what transpired: pic.twitter.com/rd5T99zAtC
Smith, Bench Help Michigan Overcome Slow Start Against Maryland— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 12, 2021
Recap >> https://t.co/OuCuChQBSY#GoBlue〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/7MXdJyehM3
#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/DgabDtL5xA— Jace Howard (@jaceh0ward) March 12, 2021
Mood in Indianapolis! pic.twitter.com/YGFKeXWpYK— Marc-Grégor Campredon (@MarcGregor) March 12, 2021
Some moments from today's #B1GTourney quarterfinal: pic.twitter.com/HV1ZzpN4un— Michigan Daily Sports (@theblockm) March 13, 2021
Et voila: The photo of Michigan's victory vs Maryland are onlinehttps://t.co/BEyPFG6qFu pic.twitter.com/AX8awohTGz— Marc-Grégor Campredon (@MarcGregor) March 12, 2021
“Mom, that was a lame technical foul on Coach Juwan” says my 7 year old. She’s watched way too many games and heard way too many comments about referees!— Elizabeth Jeffries (@eliz_martelli) March 13, 2021
@cbrownballin935 That CHAUNDEE hustle at 3 min left in the first half of play was THE spark! Let’s go Blue!!!〽️〽️〽️〽️— Andrew Stortz (@ACStortz) March 12, 2021
Well... I should take picture with my feet more often 😉 pic.twitter.com/SmAb8SbJeT— Marc-Grégor Campredon (@MarcGregor) March 12, 2021
Juwan Howard. The Fab Vibe.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 12, 2021
This is ****** March.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 13, 2021
Isaiah Livers was held scoreless today, marking the first time he hasn't scored a single point in a game since the Wolverines' 2019 loss to Texas Tech in the Sweet 16.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 12, 2021
Highlights: No. 22/19-Ranked Michigan Beats Purdue 9-1— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 12, 2021
Recap: https://t.co/lU9EzONR7Y#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ZXD26hZ2bR
MICHIGAN WINS!— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 12, 2021
We're back at Fluor Field Saturday for a 9 a.m. doubleheader. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/AMuEWUgVIA
T9: Logan Wood on to pitch and he spins a 6-4-3 double play ball #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/PTSTJwG9Ns— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 12, 2021
E8: Michigan adds a run and takes a 9-1 lead into the 9th #GoBlue— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 12, 2021
M8: Paige paints the corner #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/z9BItmd1wG— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 12, 2021
Final: Mansfield 49, Franklin 7— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) March 13, 2021
Franklin spent all day running away from Michigan signee TJ Guy, who only played a half in his season opener. #GoBlue
2021 Michigan DL signee TJ Guy (@guyjr11) makes his second stop of the game #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/u4OQPL5coi— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) March 12, 2021
2022 Michigan DL signee TJ Guy (@guyjr11) makes the first stop of his senior season #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/cJvKt8FV9W— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) March 12, 2021
2021 Michigan TE signee Louis Hansen (@Louiehansen20) now stands at 6-5, 247. Ready to get to campus in June and compete for early playing time. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/AfJnOAsXeL— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) March 13, 2021
2021 Michigan TE signee Louis Hansen (@Louiehansen20) will arrive on campus in June. Looks like he could contend for early playing time. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/0JteuxJHQ5— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) March 12, 2021
Out here checking out 2021 Michigan TE signee Louis Hansen (@Louiehansen20). Already up to 247 pounds. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Tz0rASXQA7— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) March 12, 2021
GAME-WINNER. Beauty!@halle_oneill + @sarahrc24 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/37zSy3EoFb— Michigan Field Hockey (@umichfldhockey) March 12, 2021
Hail! @UMichWGym set a program record with a 198.100, sweeping all the event titles at Maryland!— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) March 13, 2021
The Wolverines topped their 198 from last week. #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/vrIeI2ZPjm
Top Headlines
