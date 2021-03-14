The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 14
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan @ Ohio State
Sport: Men's Lacrosse
When: 4:00 PM ET
Channel: ESPNU
***
What: Michigan vs. Ohio State (in South Bend, Ind.)
Sport: Ice Hockey
When: 8:30 PM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
Fought to the very end but came up just short.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 13, 2021
Dickinson: 21P, 8R, 1B, 1S
Brooks: 12P, 4R, 3A
Smith: 10P, 4A#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/3Km3F9hdsV
Never gave in. On to Selection Sunday. #GoBlue— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) March 13, 2021
Michigan had a solid look there at the end 👀 pic.twitter.com/uaA2fmUZFD— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 13, 2021
Michigan had a timeout left, and I'm sure Juwan Howard wishes he used it and stressed what he wanted to do at the end.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 13, 2021
They got the switch they wanted, Justice Sueing on Hunter Dickinson. When you're in the double bonus, Mike Smith has to feed him, especially with that matchup.
🔥 @OhioStateHoops vs Michigan lived up to the hype— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 13, 2021
Catch all the action from the Buckeyes' @bigten semifinal win ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/EcBmXnNqkA
Mike Smith misses a jumper from the top of the key with 2 seconds remaining, and OSU wins 68-67.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) March 13, 2021
March 13, 2021
CHAUNDEE BROWN! 🥶— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 13, 2021
The cold blooded 3 by @cbrownballin935 brings @umichbball within 1! pic.twitter.com/tVLBNikYrB
0:48 | Chaundee with the HUGE THREE!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/xwdpsiEBOK— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 13, 2021
Hunter Dickinson is 7'1" and he can make plays like this. pic.twitter.com/MMQD6qqjaJ— CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) March 13, 2021
🏆 #B1GTourney TUNE IN 🏆— Big Ten Men's Hoops (@B1GMBBall) March 13, 2021
🏀 #B1GMBBall 🏀
No. 1 @umichbball 🆚 No. 5 @OhioStateHoops
📅 Saturday, March 13
⏰ Tip Off 1:00 pm ET
📺 @CBS
👥 Roster Card: https://t.co/t2wRMvZNYG pic.twitter.com/voYikco0tZ
Coming to you from Indianapolis ahead of today's B1G Tournament contest vs. Ohio State is Brian Boesch with Michigan's Keys to the Game.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 13, 2021
Let's #GoBlue! pic.twitter.com/Wpmg2UT2G6
Ohio State's Kyle Young (concussion) is OUT for today's Big Ten Tournament game against Michigan, per a school spokesman.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 13, 2021
Next man up.— Maize Rage - B1G Champs 🏆 (@MaizeRageUM) March 13, 2021
What is your favorite March Madness photo/screenshot ever?— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 13, 2021
It gets LIVE in the BIG 🏠!!! #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/sVTa6pqCrD— Coach Oz (@CoachRyanOsborn) March 13, 2021
MICHIGAN WINS! Weiss shuts the door with two strikeouts in the ninth. The teams will resume play with game 2 of today's doubleheader in approximately 35 minutes #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/0au0ZJvQlh— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 13, 2021
Jimmy Obertop, Starting Pitching Power Michigan to Doubleheader Sweep of Purdue #GoBlue https://t.co/aXUi2a4KlR pic.twitter.com/8RFA0A9amZ— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 13, 2021
Rivals250 Michigan LB target DeMario Tolan (@DemarioTolan) not fooled on this run #GoBlue @Pylon7on7 pic.twitter.com/j5FrRvGsPG— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) March 13, 2021
That's a Michigan WWWWWWWWWin.#goblue pic.twitter.com/y7y61EWEvx— Michigan Women's Tennis (@UMichWTennis) March 13, 2021
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan Falls to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals, 68-67
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five Takeaways From U-M's Loss to OSU Today
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Isaiah Livers Crushed That his Michigan Career Might be Over
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Dickinson, Johns Discuss the Impact Livers' Absence had on U-M Today
• Griffin Strom, BuckeyeGrove: Late Errors not Enough to Topple OSU Upset bid Over U-M in Semifinal
