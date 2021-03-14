 The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team fell to Ohio State yesterday in the Big Ten Tournament.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 14

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: Michigan @ Ohio State

Sport: Men's Lacrosse

When: 4:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPNU

***

What: Michigan vs. Ohio State (in South Bend, Ind.)

Sport: Ice Hockey

When: 8:30 PM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I don’t want people to write me off yet. I’m still in rehab, will work my butt off to get back to this team because I know we’re going to make a run, and I want to be there for it.”
— Senior forward Isaiah Livers after yesterday's game
Top Headlines

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan Falls to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals, 68-67

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five Takeaways From U-M's Loss to OSU Today

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Isaiah Livers Crushed That his Michigan Career Might be Over

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Dickinson, Johns Discuss the Impact Livers' Absence had on U-M Today

• Griffin Strom, BuckeyeGrove: Late Errors not Enough to Topple OSU Upset bid Over U-M in Semifinal

---

