The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 15
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan vs. Minnesota (in South Bend, Ind.)
Sport: Hockey
When: 8:30 PM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
The 1-seed in the East... MICHIGAN!#SelectionSunday | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/GhB89H7Bh7— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 14, 2021
Juwan Howard calls back to his introductory presser when he said he has "unfinished business."— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 15, 2021
"This is the unfinished business," Howard said tonight.
And. Here. We. Go.
"If you want to argue those aren't the four best teams in the country right now, fine I'll listen to that. But those are the four best resumes." @GaryParrishCBS and @CWalkerSports react to the 1 seeds. pic.twitter.com/W2ZhjSGvsS— CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) March 14, 2021
Here we gooooo.....shoutout to all the video coordinators, GA’s, mgrs coding games right now. @UmichBballMGRs you are the best!!!#MarchMadness— Saddi Washington (@saddiwashington) March 14, 2021
9⃣ NCAA tourney teams are:— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 15, 2021
➡️ Most in B1G history
➡️ Second-most in D-1 history (Big East had 11 in '11) pic.twitter.com/uWlyls1Q1f
SELECTION SUNDAY.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 14, 2021
This is ONLY March 14th.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 14, 2021
March 15, 2021
Highlights: Michigan baseball scored nine unanswered runs Sunday as the Wolverines swept a four-game series vs. Purdue— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 14, 2021
Recap: https://t.co/fWAPgxz6W1 pic.twitter.com/LRWDj3LPoe
"...this team has a lot of fun together." - Joe Pace @joepace02 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/dcfMqpiwSn— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 14, 2021
.@brendan_brisson gets the first goal of the game for @umichhockey. pic.twitter.com/OCwZ1URPk7— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 15, 2021
Michigan leads OSU 1-0 after 1!#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/wPsm7z8RHL— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 15, 2021
A power-play goal from Brendan Brisson assists to Cam York and Thomas Bordeleau and Michigan takes the 1-0 lead! pic.twitter.com/BVOKaUoTPk— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 15, 2021
LET'S GO @umichhockey in the @B1GHockey tournament today! 🙌 🏒— Michigan Marching & Athletic Bands (@umichband) March 14, 2021
We're cheering you on loud and proud with @ChildrenOfYost in 2D from Yost! #GoBlue 〽️ 🥅 pic.twitter.com/BYjpvK0oYC
A big congrats to Chiara Lommer (@ChiaraLommer) on becoming the 10th Wolverine in school history to win 100 singles matches. #goblue pic.twitter.com/PJ82GtN1b5— Michigan Women's Tennis (@UMichWTennis) March 14, 2021
Need two hands to count this win streak.— Michigan Women's Tennis (@UMichWTennis) March 14, 2021
10 in a row. #goblue pic.twitter.com/hfyCmVaVTN
Big-time 2022 RB Quinshon Judkins (@qaj4_) in action. Michigan assistant Mike Hart was on the phone with him last night. @Pylon7on7 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/2ZZD87d1N4— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) March 14, 2021
New 2022 Michigan LB offer Omar Graham (@OGrahamjr) makes the stop #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/aNpnIkiQzQ— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) March 14, 2021
Texas CB commit Jaylon Guilbeau (@jaylonguilbeau1) with the PBU. Michigan offered this offseason. #GoBlue @Pylon7on7 pic.twitter.com/sNnivKgIjl— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) March 14, 2021
Even with added cushion, nobody wants to throw to four-star Michigan target Myles Pollard (@me1espollard) #GoBlue @Pylon7on7 pic.twitter.com/FKeESWDFXd— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) March 14, 2021
Sending the seniors out with a W!#GoBlue〽 pic.twitter.com/QCDHa8N9Sg— Michigan Gymnastics 🏆 (@UMichGym) March 14, 2021
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
