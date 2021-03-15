 The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team is a No. 1 seed.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 15

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: Michigan vs. Minnesota (in South Bend, Ind.)

Sport: Hockey

When: 8:30 PM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“Juwan Howard calls back to his introductory presser when he said he has ‘unfinished business.’ ‘This is the unfinished business,’ Howard said tonight.”
— TheWolverine's Clayton Sayfie on Twitter, discussing Juwan Howard's press conference tonight
Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: U-M a No. 1 Seed, Will Face Play-in Winner Mt. St. Mary's or Texas Southern

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: An Overview of Michigan's Entire Region and its Path to the Final Four

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Juwan Howard's Wolverines are Ready to go Dancing: 'Real Work Starts now'

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: ITB Extra: Michigan Making big Push for top OL Targets

• Kyle Boone, CBS Sports: 2021 NCAA Tournament Bracket: Opening Lines, Odds, Spreads for First Round Games in March Madness

{{ article.author_name }}