Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-18 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 18

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Jl0aeaxqxjvnx3vdb9ox
Cjlp3qmmwy4zmv2a8rbd
Michigan earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
USA Today Sports Images

Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"We felt really good about ourselves. It’s definitely the toughest one, especially since it was the championship game as well"
— Ignas Brazdeikis on MSU loss

Headlines: 

• John Borton, Wolverine Watch: Same Script, Aching Ending

•Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: Wolverines Lose Another Battle, But The War Begins Now

• Austin Fox, Michigan Basketball Earns A No. 2 Seed, Will Face Montana On Thursday

• Andrew Hussey, Looking Ahead To Michigan Basketball's Rematch With Montana

• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Instant Recap: U-M Falls To MSU, 65-60

• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 DB Colby Dempsey Ready To See Ann Arbor

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Postgame Video: Beilein, Teske And More

• Aria Gerson, The Michigan Daily: In third Michigan State victory, Matt McQuaid takes center stage

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}