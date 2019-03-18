The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 18
Tweets of the Day:
The Wolverines will take on Montana Thursday (March 21) in Des Moines, Iowa at 9:15 p.m. EST on TNT.#GoBlue x #MarchMadness x #LetsDance pic.twitter.com/6BLx71F0XI— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 18, 2019
Final: Michigan State 65, Michigan 60— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 17, 2019
Three hit double-digit scoring in the championship game. We will wait for the bracket reveal in just a few minutes to see where we are headed for the NCAA Tournament.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/LaOdphS90f
The Wolverines are headed to Des Moines, Iowa to take on Montana as the No. 2 seed in the West Region.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/gyibh4GeAW— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 17, 2019
.@umichbball earns No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/KGABCxrWPL— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 17, 2019
The last time @umichbball faced Montana in the NCAA tourney, it advanced to the national title game.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 18, 2019
It was last year.@JohnBeilein previews the familiar first-round foe.#B1GTourney x #MarchOnBTN pic.twitter.com/tSJ1V1DwvS
Let the madness begin as we head to Des Moines, Iowa on Thursday to take on Montana in the West Regional!#GoBlue x #MarchMadness x #LetsDance pic.twitter.com/tJLrKIRU2V— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 17, 2019
Junior @Xaviersimpson3 and freshman @_iggy_braz were both named to the Big Ten All-Tournament Team.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 18, 2019
Simpson had 30 assists and just two turnovers in three games, while Brazdeikis scored 47 points for the Maize and Blue.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/COu0iUjeRd
Buckle up. #GoBlue x #B1GTourney pic.twitter.com/Utf0L0X8Rx— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 17, 2019
SWEEP! No. 23-Michigan completes 4-game series sweep of Manhattan. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/IcYSMugtdg— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 17, 2019
It's Throwback Day at the Wilpon Complex. Today we don a uniform design inspired by our 1962 NCAA national championship team #Hail #GoBlue 〽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/n4e0c43ooz— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 17, 2019
Perfect #B1G weekend! #goblue pic.twitter.com/GGzY7Livsy— Michigan Women's Tennis (@UMichWTennis) March 17, 2019
Another W to end our weekend at Indian Wells!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/aA9bfKGPD7— Michigan Men’s Tennis (@umichtennis) March 17, 2019
Michigan is 10-0 on the season, securing its first double-digit win season and extending its win streak to 12 straight games!#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/NUNQvRkFKV— Michigan Women’s Lacrosse (@UMichWLAX) March 16, 2019
👀👀 What a shot on that last goal from @AdrianaPendino's FIFTH hat trick of the 2019 season!#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/e4xWBdH0vU— Michigan Women’s Lacrosse (@UMichWLAX) March 17, 2019
• Aria Gerson, The Michigan Daily: In third Michigan State victory, Matt McQuaid takes center stage
