TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 18

basketball

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 18

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan On TV

What: Wrestling at NCAA Championships

Where: St. Louis, Mo.

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Channel: ESPNU/ESPN2

Tweets Of The Day

Quote Of The Day

“With Jim Harbaugh being the head coach, it would be great to have him coaching you. A lot of King players went there. They’ve told me some great things. It would be great to go to a prestigious school like Michigan and just go out there and have fun.”
— 2023 Detroit King Michigan QB target Dante Moore
Headlines Of The Day

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Three Key Questions For Michigan Basketball Before The Madness Begins

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Dickinson Talks Loss Of Livers, Favorite March Madness Memories & More

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Elite 2023 QB Dante Moore On Michigan, Training With Devin Gardner

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Josh Gattis Knows QB, Offense Have Plenty To Prove In 2021

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Rivals250 Georgia LB Jaron Willis Talks Recent Michigan Offer

