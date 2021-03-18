TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 18

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 18
Michigan On TV
What: Wrestling at NCAA Championships
Where: St. Louis, Mo.
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
Channel: ESPNU/ESPN2
Tweets Of The Day
DP asked Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoard) how’d @UMichbball do if every team's Head Coach had to play in the NCAA Tourney. He confidently said “We're not losing! ”— Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) March 17, 2021
For Coach Howard's full appearance: https://t.co/vymN5nJ4Hc pic.twitter.com/gzMHy3NCxn
C.J. Baird will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/Qf5ZXhhFEw— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) March 18, 2021
NBA storylines we'll be monitoring in the NCAA tournament: Juwan Howard, No. 1 pick candidates, mid-major prospects, upperclassmen vying for first round consideration and more (with @Mike_Schmitz)https://t.co/b5aP8xn8Wu— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) March 17, 2021
Michigan had a record 113 student-athletes land on the Academic All-Big Ten team for this winter.@umichbball honorees:— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 17, 2021
C.J. Baird
Austin Davis
Adrien Nunez
Rico Ozuna-Harrison
Brandon Wade
Franz Wagner
Luke Wilson
Weird? Yes or No?#GoBlue 〽️🏀#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/deevp2n1ne— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 17, 2021
.@19Bellamy and @MHart2032 still look great in Maize and Blue.#GoBlue 〽 pic.twitter.com/7CmOXXenXR— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 17, 2021
🚨 @DwyaneWade's Bracket!— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 17, 2021
DWade is going with 3 Big Ten teams in his @FinalFour!
Fill out your bracket here:
👉 https://t.co/ZiCZiRyfFS pic.twitter.com/uzFsftcqt0
Naismith Coach of the Year Finalists, per release:— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 17, 2021
Mark Few (Gonzaga)
Scott Drew (Baylor)
Juwan Howard (Michigan)
Nate Oats (Alabama)
Hunter Dickinson: "If we were to care about what the media thought before the season, we would've finished sixth in the Big Ten and wouldn't be ranked in the top 5."— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 17, 2021
Dan Gavitt tells reporters that there have been over 6900 COVID-19 tests since arrivals began in Indianapolis for the NCAA Tournament. Only seven were positive.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 17, 2021
Happy St. Patrick's Day!!! Go Blue!!! pic.twitter.com/bimXdcuWU0— Joe Staab (@CoachStaab) March 17, 2021
You know good and well Mitch Trubisky and Andy Dalton aren’t good QBs 😂 @JuwanHoward https://t.co/KeTD4XZMQf— Hunter Dickinson (@H_Dickinson24) March 18, 2021
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Three Key Questions For Michigan Basketball Before The Madness Begins
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Dickinson Talks Loss Of Livers, Favorite March Madness Memories & More
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Elite 2023 QB Dante Moore On Michigan, Training With Devin Gardner
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Josh Gattis Knows QB, Offense Have Plenty To Prove In 2021
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Rivals250 Georgia LB Jaron Willis Talks Recent Michigan Offer
