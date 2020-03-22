The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 22
Tweets of the day
Greg Brown set his decision date for Apr. 24 today.
Top 10 Greg Brown III will make his decision on April 24th
5 Finalists:
Auburn
Kentucky
Memphis
Michigan
Texas
3007 points
1493 rebounds in 121 games #HedgeHogFam 💡🎥🎬 #whenwewalkthroughthedoor
👩🎨 @madebyjerryco @_proinsight pic.twitter.com/r5QtmAnd8i
HIGHLIGHTS: TOP 15 Isaiah Todd Headlines MICHIGAN’S STAR-STUDDED Class; Senior Yr. Highlights! #PhenomHoops @zaytodd @Coach_Rick57 @JamieShaw5 @POBScout @JeffreyBendel_ @TheHoopState— Phenom Hoop Report (@Phenom_Hoops) March 21, 2020
Watch: https://t.co/CugQRaAQB2 pic.twitter.com/UYuA790lGE
What was the best play @CharlesWoodson #Heisman had at Michigan? Here is Brian Griese's take on that one. @UMichFootball #InTheTrenches #GoBlue #JustWin pic.twitter.com/5W6TUn4d19— Jon Jansen (@JonJansen77) March 21, 2020
😂😂😂😂@zaytodd @iamzebjackson1 @_flyyt @H_Dickinson24 pic.twitter.com/46JasuBRfV— Jace Howard (@jaceh0ward) March 21, 2020
Got some serious work to do in this matchup: https://t.co/py2GRxXnRx— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 22, 2020
This is ONLY Temporary.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 21, 2020
My dawg ✊ https://t.co/imJQlPPfyp— Thomas Fidone II ²⁴ (@ThomasFidone) March 21, 2020
Top 14‼️Happy birthday grandma pic.twitter.com/IpPbZynHcV— Rayshaun Benny (@rayshaun_benny) March 21, 2020
Thank you! Come see us play! https://t.co/IoTcDsLrru— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 21, 2020
Should be playing some hockey tonight but in the meantime be safe, stay healthy and take care of each other ! pic.twitter.com/prVwkqgeAq— Mel Pearson (@CoachPearsonUM) March 21, 2020
Taking a look back at some of our favorite plays from Will Lockwood who signed with @Canucks ...— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 21, 2020
What’s your most memorable Lockwood moment in 〽️aize & Blue? https://t.co/obCCsKrEa6
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Basketball: Incoming Frosh in Welcome Video, Senior Highlights, Brown Sets Date
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Two new FutureCast Picks in for Michigan
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Andy Katz: Livers a 'Possible Big Ten Player of the Year' Next Season
• John Borton, TheWolverine: 2020 Michigan Football Analysis: Running Backs
• Corey Evans, Rivals.com: Greg Brown Sets a Commitment Date
