The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 25
Tweets of the Day:
All set for Thursday night!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 25, 2019
We'll face Texas Tech at approx. 9:39 p.m. ET#GoBlue x #Sweet16 pic.twitter.com/lPZi6WTrNZ
Next up, Texas Tech. #GoBlue x #Sweet16 pic.twitter.com/GHWMVFR9GU— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 25, 2019
Gonzaga/FSU at 7:09 ET and Texas Tech vs. Michigan at 9:39 ET Thursday.— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) March 25, 2019
A great finish to the first full week spring! Practice 4 ✔️getting better each step of the way! Doesn’t hurt to have some 👀big time players here from 20’ & 21’ to see it up close! #gOblue〽️— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) March 24, 2019
The 2018-19 Wolverines finished with 22 wins, the third-most in program history. Went from 12-9 to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. #goblue pic.twitter.com/NePNuZtYnT— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 24, 2019
All good things must come to an end. Thank you basketball, because of a sport I have made ever lasting friendships, learned a lot about myself and from others and received an education… https://t.co/vQF6XETBf4— Hallie Thome (@halthome30) March 24, 2019
All good things come to an end. #goblue pic.twitter.com/ZuE66hZzA2— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 24, 2019
.@halthome30 leaves Michigan second in scoring, rebounds and blocks. #goblue pic.twitter.com/Cn2ZKa1xtG— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 24, 2019
.@nicolemunger10 ends her career as Michigan's 28th 1,000-point scorer and the ultimate fan favorite. #goblue pic.twitter.com/YQeHnNEE88— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 24, 2019
The senior class of @halthome30, @nicolemunger10 and @Sammy_trammel leave Michigan as the winningest class is program history. #goblue pic.twitter.com/0ZJr4GVI0O— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 24, 2019
The future is bright. #goblue pic.twitter.com/xuzvVEBOt0— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 24, 2019
Full postgame report from Louisville as the amazing 2018-19 season has come to an end. #goblue pic.twitter.com/jorRHGF0uG— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 24, 2019
Congrats to the women of @umichswimdive on taking third place at NCAAs this weekend! 🏊♀️— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 24, 2019
Read the recap » https://t.co/CAy3VWGCYq#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/1NW5N58dbS
Thank you senior class for you commitment, work ethic, ❤️ and perseverance. We are not Michigan Women’s Basketball without each of YOU! You have left your legacy. #gratitude #hardestworkingteaminamerica #goblueforever #themichigandifference #thosewhostaywillbechampions https://t.co/qxhOSKTOy2— Kim Barnes Arico (@KBA_GoBlue) March 24, 2019
#OTD in 1996 @umichhockey’s Mike Legg scored his infamous 🥍-style goal in the NCAA Tournament! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/cGZzfLKC9I— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 24, 2019
AMAZING!— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 24, 2019
Three consecutive HOME RUNS for the @umichsoftball Wolverines!#BTNStandout x @AutoOwnersIns #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/9x2S50BJX1
Wise words from @halthome30 as she looks forward to the future of Michigan women’s basketball. #goblue pic.twitter.com/81p9Q9qyAO— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 24, 2019
Happy Mackenzie Nemitz Day!— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 24, 2019
The @umichsoftball senior reflects on her performance today and her career journey! No better early birthday present than a home run, right?#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/0aCoYr4UIh
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• The Wolverine Staff, SUNDAY NIGHT CHAT
• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 OL Josh Priebe Enjoys U-M Visit
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: U-M Hosts Big Group Of Visitors
• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 DE Ty Hamilton Enjoys First U-M Visit
• Jeff Seidel, Detroit Free Press: The secret to Michigan basketball's Sweet 16 run: 'Art of War'
