{{ timeAgo('2019-03-25 07:00:00 -0500') }} football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 25

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Michigan will face Texas Tech Thursday in the Sweet 16.
USA Today Sports Images

Quote of the Day: 

"Me and coach Warriner talked about everything, he really thinks I'd fit well in their system, and we really just got to know each other better this weekend which was great."
— 2020 recruit Josh Priebe

Headlines: 

• The Wolverine Staff, SUNDAY NIGHT CHAT

• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 OL Josh Priebe Enjoys U-M Visit

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: U-M Hosts Big Group Of Visitors

• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 DE Ty Hamilton Enjoys First U-M Visit

• Jeff Seidel, Detroit Free Press: The secret to Michigan basketball's Sweet 16 run: 'Art of War'

---

