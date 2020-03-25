News More News
basketball

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 25

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

“He’s definitely a talented, talented kid,” Oliver said. “He can handle the ball, and one of his best gifts he has is he can see the floor. He can make those passes because of his height. He can shoot the ball from anywhere on the court and of course, can get to the basket in a pinch."
— Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) University head coach Ron Oliver, a former Michigan basketball player and current coach of Jett Howard, 2022 forward and son of Juwan Howard

Headlines of the day

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Michigan Recruiting Intel On Top In-State Targets

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Basketball 2022 Target Jett Howard Has Elite Potential

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: The Most Important Questions & Storylines For U-M Basketball This Offseason

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Where 'Way Too Early' CBB Rankings Have Michigan Basketball

Seth Berry, GBM Wolverine: Zaiver Simpson, Jon Teske just won during Michigan basketball careers

