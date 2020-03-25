The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 25
Tweets of the day
If Michigan gets Christopher, Jace Howard mentioned "Sensational Six" and "Sinister Six" as potential nicknames for the recruiting class.— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) March 25, 2020
Jace Howard on Michigan's pursuit of Josh Christopher (in an Instagram Live interview with @TiptonEdits): "I like our chances. I hope he likes us how we like him."— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) March 25, 2020
Top-50 2022 guard Jett Howard, Juwan Howard's youngest son, on the report circulating that Florida is his dream school (on IG Live interview with @yann_edits): "Nah man, Florida is one of my dream schools. ... My words got a little twisted up."— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) March 25, 2020
John Calipari says that Kentucky's game with Michigan booked for London next season is up in the air. Decision will have to be made in June.— rickbozich (@rickbozich) March 24, 2020
From Brazil to Jersey to Michigan...getting it done at home! #goblue #StudentAthlete #WFH #StayHomeStaySafe 〽️📚💻 pic.twitter.com/fGe0K9ELQJ— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 23, 2020
Massive news for Michigan on Donovan Edwards 👀 https://t.co/Wdv6MJbnkp— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 25, 2020
𝓒𝓸𝓶𝓶𝓲𝓽𝓶𝓮𝓷𝓽 pic.twitter.com/miG9Fpiejk— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 24, 2020
“Undersized” “not strong enough” 🙄🥱 pic.twitter.com/EaCaiRf27c— Josh Uche (@_Uche35) March 24, 2020
“Only the good ones.”👍👍 pic.twitter.com/1j9yZTusSV— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) March 24, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Michigan Recruiting Intel On Top In-State Targets
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Basketball 2022 Target Jett Howard Has Elite Potential
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: The Most Important Questions & Storylines For U-M Basketball This Offseason
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Where 'Way Too Early' CBB Rankings Have Michigan Basketball
• Seth Berry, GBM Wolverine: Zaiver Simpson, Jon Teske just won during Michigan basketball careers
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook