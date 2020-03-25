“He’s definitely a talented, talented kid,” Oliver said. “He can handle the ball, and one of his best gifts he has is he can see the floor. He can make those passes because of his height. He can shoot the ball from anywhere on the court and of course, can get to the basket in a pinch."

— Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) University head coach Ron Oliver, a former Michigan basketball player and current coach of Jett Howard, 2022 forward and son of Juwan Howard