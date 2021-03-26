 The Michigan Wolverines' football program will hold its Pro Day today.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 26

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: Michigan vs. Minnesota Duluth (in Fargo, N.D.)

Sport: Hockey

When: 4:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPNU

***

What: Nebraska @ Michigan

Sport: Volleyball

When: 7:00 PM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Learning about these NCAA rules. If you aren’t confused, you don’t fully understand the rules."
— New Michigan quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss on Twitter, discussing the hypocrisy and stupidity of the NCAA and its "rules"
Top Headlines

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Howard, Johns Preview Sweet Sixteen Matchup With FSU

• TheWolverine Staff: CHAT: Michigan Basketball's Tourney run, Football Spring Practices and More

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: ITF Extra: Inside the Fort Extra: Spring Football Offensive MVPs (to Date)?

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Audio: Balas on The Huge Show Talking Michigan vs. FSU in the Sweet 16

• Corey Clark, Warchant.com: Warchant TV 1-on-1: FSU Basketball's Wyatt Wilkes Talks NCAAs and More

---

{{ article.author_name }}