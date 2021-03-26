The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 26
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan vs. Minnesota Duluth (in Fargo, N.D.)
Sport: Hockey
When: 4:00 PM ET
Channel: ESPNU
***
What: Nebraska @ Michigan
Sport: Volleyball
When: 7:00 PM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
John Beilein Juwan Howard— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 25, 2021
🤝#MarchMadness Sweet 16s pic.twitter.com/TqzBOnVMXX
Yup he called it!#GoBlue 〽️🏀#MarchMadness#ForCompetitorsOnly pic.twitter.com/CNZro8Rhn2— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 26, 2021
#TBT to the last time @umichbball played Florida State in the NCAA Tournament. 😏 pic.twitter.com/VZqBhYlrWj— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) March 25, 2021
Which freshman has had the biggest contribution to his team so far this tournament? 🤔💬 pic.twitter.com/3SDxDWkxD1— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 25, 2021
RT if your school made it to the Sweet Sixteen in both men's and women's basketball 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ik1vYiMBjy— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 25, 2021
#Sweet16 by Conference 👀— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 26, 2021
4️⃣:
Pac-12
2️⃣:
ACC
Big East
SEC
1️⃣:
AAC
Big 12
Big Ten
MVC
Summit League
WCC#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/ZplY4e5v0C
How 𝓼𝔀𝓮𝓮𝓽 it is to be a Michigan Wolverine!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 25, 2021
#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/5aLCWC15KQ
THIS IS MICHIGAN. 〽️#GoBlue #TakeTheField pic.twitter.com/LNTKKUpsU5— Michigan Marching & Athletic Bands (@umichband) March 25, 2021
#OTD March 25, 2005— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 25, 2021
Prior to becoming co-members in the B1G, Michigan posted a 4-1 win vs. Wisconsin in the NCAA Midwest Regional in Grand Rapids behind a four-point game from Jeff Tambellini.#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/3BflCRolVn
Learning about these NCAA rules. If you aren’t confused, you don’t fully understand the rules.— Matt Weiss (@MattdblU) March 25, 2021
Tomorrow:— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 25, 2021
One step closer to Draft Day.#ProBlue 〽 pic.twitter.com/WVqXwJ932O
1 Day Away#ProBlue 〽 pic.twitter.com/2MqDnmrrIt— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 25, 2021
We received some amazing well wishes from some of our #ProBlue today— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 26, 2021
Thanks guys!#ForTheBlockM〽️ pic.twitter.com/vPbdyBU2tP
That's one beautiful backhander you've got there, Max. pic.twitter.com/ThKHYbb4HZ— NHL (@NHL) March 26, 2021
.@nazhillmon is one of four finalists for the Wade Trophy, given by the @WBCA1981 to the best player in women’s college basketball.— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 25, 2021
More: https://t.co/8FxbGZNS5B#goblue #ncaaw pic.twitter.com/KapWRTz0Qf
Gus Borges has a big day to help lead the Wolverines into ninth place at the NCAA Championships in Greensboro.— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) March 26, 2021
RECAP -> https://t.co/MHWhAozp31#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/wYXbGxrqzd
Finishing up the day on the podium! Davis, Chan, Wright and Borges bring back 26 points with a sixth-place finish in the 400 Medley Relay (3:04.00). #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/JV4lI806nO— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) March 26, 2021
200 IM: Jared Daigle finishes 37th (1:45.45). #GoBlue— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) March 25, 2021
Michigan offers rising 2022 San Diego DL Zach Rowell #GoBlue https://t.co/xL3ckGa4o0— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) March 25, 2021
Michigan offers elite 2023 Dallas-area DL Jordan Renaud #GoBlue https://t.co/c6RjrChdoG— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) March 25, 2021
Home Sweet Home 🥰 pic.twitter.com/JTqW6vV346— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) March 26, 2021
Home Sweet Home. Hernandez, Anderson score off passes from Stratigakis in shutout win over Illinois!— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) March 25, 2021
🗞: https://t.co/RWCSYB5Adu#GoBlue | #RaiseIt
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Howard, Johns Preview Sweet Sixteen Matchup With FSU
• TheWolverine Staff: CHAT: Michigan Basketball's Tourney run, Football Spring Practices and More
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: ITF Extra: Inside the Fort Extra: Spring Football Offensive MVPs (to Date)?
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Audio: Balas on The Huge Show Talking Michigan vs. FSU in the Sweet 16
• Corey Clark, Warchant.com: Warchant TV 1-on-1: FSU Basketball's Wyatt Wilkes Talks NCAAs and More
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook