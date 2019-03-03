The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 3
Tweets of the Day:
#Michigan TE Zach Gentry with an unofficial 4.91 40 yard dash in his second attempt #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/BR904OSHmi— Roto Street Journal (@RotoStJournal) March 2, 2019
.@UMichFootball TE Zach Gentry looking a little stiff and tentative in his gauntlet reps.— Dion Caputi (@nfldraftupdate) March 2, 2019
Had a couple drops. Looked noticeably less comfortable while trying to catch in motion.#NFLCombine
#NFLCombine key measurements thread…— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 2, 2019
300. #Michigan CB David Long
Height: 5-10 5/8
Weight: 196
Hand: 9 5/8
Arm: 30 7/8
Wingspan: 76 1/8
This is funny. 😂 https://t.co/bemKioXkAV— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 2, 2019
Full stats from Zach Gentry's #NFLCombine performance. #GoBlue x #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/pvcYmZfvCm— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 2, 2019
💪💪 // @RashanAGary crushed the bench press today with 26 reps!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 3, 2019
Be sure to catch all of our guys at the #NFLCombine live until March 4, on @nflnetwork.#GoBlue x #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/AwW4sTKdtA
Zach Gentry explains why he thought this was the time to move on and compete in the @NFL…#GoBlue x #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/WKTFPlFtzq— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 2, 2019
Nice work, @Chase_Winovich! Chase finished with 18 reps today.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 3, 2019
Be sure to catch all of our guys at the #NFLCombine live until March 4, on @nflnetwork.#GoBlue x #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/kvtDSteFyx
Let’s rock, @_Dbush11!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 3, 2019
Be sure to catch all of our guys at the #NFLCombine live until March 4, on @nflnetwork.
📷: @toddrphoto/NFL pic.twitter.com/TIZNUk2iIq
Solid road win for 〽️!#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/1jFnK4JkCg— Michigan Lacrosse (@UMichLacrosse) March 2, 2019
THREE STRAIGHT -- AGAIN! Felix Auböck turns on the jets in the final 300 yards to win the 1650 FR (14:29.58).— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) March 3, 2019
Splits: 26.3/26.2/25.9/25.5/25.0/23.2#GoBlue #MichiganDistance pic.twitter.com/ji2ze45fE9
Don't forget, first 1,000 fans get a flag tomorrow at Crisler....doors open at 12:30. Be early, be loud! #goblue pic.twitter.com/FAt4E974XP— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 3, 2019
Victors!!! We beat No. 6 Pacific 11-5! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/mjYiCuRWu6— Michigan Water Polo (@UMichWaterPolo) March 3, 2019
The team standings are in and we'll finish second (1,464 points).— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) March 3, 2019
All 26 guys at this meet scored points for the team, accumulating 41 new career bests and 16 times/scores that now appear on our all-time top-10 lists.
Great fight shown by all. Now on to NCAAs! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/2ToiljgNsJ
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Austin Fox, Saturday Live Blog: Michigan Wolverines At The NFL Combine
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Recruiting Commitment Updates: Bajema’s Team Stunned
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Audio: Chris Balas On The Huge Show (March 1)
• Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's Rashan Gary: 'I'm the best player in this draft'
• Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News: UM's Chase Winovich dispels notion to NFL scouts he's all acceleration, not a force
---
