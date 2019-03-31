Ticker
The Wolverines are in the midst of spring practice.
AP Images

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

"The offensive line is actually doing the same things, but the formations are just different"
— Ed Warinner on the new offense

Headlines: 

• Austin Fox, Warinner Explains The Impact Gattis' New Offense Will Have On U-M's O-Line

• Chris Balas, Quincey Simpson's Open Facebook Letter To Son Shows Why Zavier Is A Winner

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M Hosting Visitors This Weekend

• Ben Allen Smith, MLive.com: Michigan baseball takes home second win to Michigan State

• Max Marcovitch, Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's Shea Patterson 'acing' new offense under Josh Gattis

