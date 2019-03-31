The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 31
Tweets of the Day:
"Nobody rises to low expectations."— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 30, 2019
Our linebackers are showing great leadership this spring. @FBCoachDBrown @Coach_Campanile #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/sQpiETuaEQ
- @kwitypaye_1 x @aidanhutch97 - #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/AllpMBabKy— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 30, 2019
😳 Jordan Brewer doing Jordan Brewer things 💪 #GoBlue #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/eMGcziJNj5— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 30, 2019
It’s ALWAYS feels good to sing The Victors after a ho〽️e win! #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/RDCoYGFjLk— Michigan Women’s Lacrosse (@UMichWLAX) March 30, 2019
WOLVERINES WIN!— Michigan Women’s Lacrosse (@UMichWLAX) March 30, 2019
Michigan is now 13-0 after a win over Johns Hopkins!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/nLkkYbBOg7
The Wolverines defeated Johns Hopkins for the first time in program history and earned its sixth victory of the season over a ranked opponent.#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/3qhQ6l9zNa— Michigan Women’s Lacrosse (@UMichWLAX) March 30, 2019
I mustache you a question Coach Bakich; what's with the team facial hair? https://t.co/ad1AwWRF3I @ECUBaseball #ALSAwareness pic.twitter.com/Y7J4Hf0vaA— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 30, 2019
WIN! Michigan with 12 extra base hits, including 4 homers in a 16-2 win over Michigan State #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Lxy2uRKxm3— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 30, 2019
#OTD in 2014 @UMichWLAX won its first game in program history.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 30, 2019
The Wolverines beat UC Davis, 13-12 in double overtime. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/94QhrZi2DT
KING FELIX! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/j0NAtmK1zo— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) March 30, 2019
B7: BALLGAME! Beaubien fans the final Scarlet Knight batter, and Wolverines complete the road sweep at Rutgers. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/FccDkBmooA— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) March 30, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Austin Fox, Warinner Explains The Impact Gattis' New Offense Will Have On U-M's O-Line
• Chris Balas, Quincey Simpson's Open Facebook Letter To Son Shows Why Zavier Is A Winner
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M Hosting Visitors This Weekend
• Ben Allen Smith, MLive.com: Michigan baseball takes home second win to Michigan State
• Max Marcovitch, Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's Shea Patterson 'acing' new offense under Josh Gattis
---
