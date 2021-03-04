TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 4

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 4
Michigan On TV
Sport: Women's basketball vs. No. 8 Maryland
Time: Noon
Channel: Big Ten Network
***
Sport: Men's basketball vs. Michigan State
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
Tweets Of The Day
🚨BREAKING: Four-star WR Tay'Shawn Trent (@TrentTayshawn) commits to Michigan!!!🚨— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) March 3, 2021
Trent is the No. 5 player in the state of Michigan and the Wolverines' seventh pledge in the class of 2022 #GoBlue https://t.co/7yS3kWKjif pic.twitter.com/LrIUSJAzna
Michigan is in position to earn a number one seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1993. The starting center on that team? Juwan Howard.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 3, 2021
Michigan is a 12.5-point favorite at home against Michigan State Thursday night, per @BSSportsbook— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 3, 2021
Tom Izzo: "There will be no excuses."— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 3, 2021
"In the walk-throughs, I might put some guys in wheelchairs or chairs and just kind of drive them around, because I don’t want anybody standing up much."
"I think everybody would agree we’ve had the toughest two weeks of anybody."
March 3, 2021
Michigan was due for this. May help them in long run— Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) March 3, 2021
Yes sir! Say it again the best players in Michigan come to Michigan! #GoBlue🔵〽️— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) March 3, 2021
Help us thank our outstanding medical staff during National Athletic Training Month. We are fortunate to have the very best staff in the country.@pdjohnsatc @UMichAthMed #GoBlue 〽 pic.twitter.com/tw3E6fSIjS— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 3, 2021
LFG! 〽️〽️〽️ https://t.co/wmBU9OP5pe— George Helow (@GeorgeHelow) March 3, 2021
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Commit Impact: What Landing Tay'Shawn Trent Means For Michigan
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Basketball Audio: Chris Balas Talks Illinois Loss On The Huge Show
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: A Complete Breakdown Of U-M's 2021 Roster, Ordered By Both Class & Position
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Wolverines In The NBA: Caris LeVert 'Should' Make A March Return, More
• Josh Helmholdt, Rivals: National Analysis: Four-Star WR Tay'Shawn Trent A Big Addition For Michigan
---
