TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 4

 The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 4
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-04 06:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 4

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan On TV

Sport: Women's basketball vs. No. 8 Maryland

Time: Noon

Channel: Big Ten Network

***

Sport: Men's basketball vs. Michigan State

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Tweets Of The Day

Quote Of The Day

"Yes sir! Say it again the best players in Michigan go to Michigan!"
— Michigan co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore on Twitter after four-star WR Tay'Shawn Trent pledged to the Maize and Blue
---

