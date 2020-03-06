News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 6

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: Michigan vs. Northwestern

Sport: Women's basketball

When: 6:30 PM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Quote of the day

“I just like the feeling and the support of the fans here. I also like how loud it gets — we appreciate all those small moments as players. I was taking it all in as I was walking off, just thinking about what I all overcame as a freshman. I’m thankful for everything and am embracing all of it.”
— Michigan senior point guard Zavier Simpson, discussing what he'll miss most about playing at Crisler Center.

Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Destroys Nebraska, 82-58, on Senior Night

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Video: Simpson, Teske Honored on Senior Night

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five: Takeaways From Michigan's Senior Night win Over Nebraska

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: A Fond Farewell

• Robin Washut, HuskerOnline: Turnovers Doom Huskers in Blowout Loss at Michigan

---

