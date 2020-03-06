The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 6
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan vs. Northwestern
Sport: Women's basketball
When: 6:30 PM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
What a night it was to celebrate these two that will be forever remembered in Michigan basketball history!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 6, 2020
Thank you @JonTeske and @Xaviersimpson3 #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/d1L9k0SFK1
One last #HTTV at home this season.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 6, 2020
Had to do it in front of our FANS! ✊ pic.twitter.com/Dd06wGqK4d
Thank you, 1️⃣5️⃣. @JonTeske pic.twitter.com/yBDEASlXuh— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 5, 2020
Thank you, 3️⃣. @Xaviersimpson3 pic.twitter.com/dD3g6AIBPy— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 5, 2020
Love you, 1️⃣5️⃣. pic.twitter.com/QwBLS0HLFw— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 6, 2020
Final: Michigan 82, Nebraska 58— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 6, 2020
❌: 11P, 10A, 3S
Big😴: 12P, 5R, 2B, 2S
Zay:18P, 10R, 1S
3li: 8P, 1R, 1A pic.twitter.com/ncoEe8B3In
Gonna miss this kid outta Lima, Ohio playing for @umichbball -- Senior Night for No. 3. Zavier Simpson !!! pic.twitter.com/eYWlsheBhp— Tom Crawford (@BlueBellyTom) March 5, 2020
Juwan Howard talking about his @umichbball seniors Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske following their last appearance at Crisler and four year careers. pic.twitter.com/gUzT6B7s5r— Tom Crawford (@BlueBellyTom) March 6, 2020
💙💛💙💛 pic.twitter.com/Ev5lZENpuz— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 6, 2020
Our SENIORS. @JonTeske x @Xaviersimpson3 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/EuUAuXK5NH— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 5, 2020
Courtside with @JuwanHoward and @umichbball. 〽️— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 5, 2020
Let’s Go Blue! pic.twitter.com/SCwAOPWBL1
John Beilein gets a huge standing ovation as he’s shown on the video board pic.twitter.com/Mq509p60it— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 6, 2020
March 6, 2020
Thanks for being here on Senior night Coach. @JohnBeilein pic.twitter.com/jfblavtqh4— Tom Armbrustmacher (@tommya14) March 5, 2020
So cool to have John Beilien back at Crisler for @umichbball "Senior Day".... pic.twitter.com/SS0lRAJKsm— Tom Crawford (@BlueBellyTom) March 5, 2020
John Beilein and family in the house tonight to honor the seniors. Greeted with a standing ovation as he walked to his seat.— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) March 5, 2020
Isaiah Livers off to a hot start in the second half pic.twitter.com/ryfqGhKJ1c— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) March 6, 2020
Zavier Simpson's final assist at Crisler Center: Handing the mic off to Jon Teske to lead the crowd in The Victors. Beautiful.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 6, 2020
Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh also in the house for senior night pic.twitter.com/y762vvjgus— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 5, 2020
IT'S SENIOR DAY GAMEDAY!!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 5, 2020
🆚: Nebraska
📍: Ann Arbor, Mich.
🏟: Crisler Center
🕡: 6:30 p.m.
📊: https://t.co/p9kpntbndn
📺: https://t.co/cEPRSdtqUw
📻: https://t.co/ndZxtYq2HT#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/ctvz3wb2yE
In Franz Wagner's last three games, he's averaging 19.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists, while shooting 67.6 percent from the field and 53.3 percent on threes. Playing great defense, too.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 5, 2020
He's won 3 out of the last 5 B1G Freshman of the Weeks. pic.twitter.com/X8gW1kCTUt
Michigan men's and women's basketball are both on at 6:30 PM ET tonight against Nebraska.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) March 5, 2020
Men's:
📺FS1
📍Crisler Center
Women's:
📺BTN
📍Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, Ind.) in the Big Ten Tournament
〽️🏀 https://t.co/f7PfOD3r5F
Don't miss a moment at The Big House this season.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 5, 2020
Be sure to sign up for the Season Ticket Holder interest list; the deadline to join is April 24.
JOIN US » https://t.co/9j2ei98few #GoBlue 〽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/BLNNbsKaaz
March 5, 2020 Rest in Peace Frank Decke! - https://t.co/qOpvsDhCax pic.twitter.com/HoTTgIrKZe— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) March 5, 2020
T9 | hey there @TitoFlores24 !— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 5, 2020
First career base hit for the rookie puts the lead off man aboard for the #BlueCrew pic.twitter.com/4tA01v6uKJ
Mason Parris has made some B1G moves this season to claim the top seed in this year's Big Ten Tournament.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 5, 2020
Can the @umichwrestling heavyweight keep his perfect season intact in Piscataway this weekend? pic.twitter.com/UXd1DsN6n3
LOOK OUT! 👀😤 Here comes Naz Hillmon (@nazhillmon).— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 6, 2020
W🏀: B1G Tourney win over Nebraska
M🏀: Senior Day win over Nebraska@umichwbball x @umichbball
—#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/MkeqBeA7Zk
Time for shootaround. #goblue #B1GTourney pic.twitter.com/hkbigxpc1X— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 5, 2020
It's #B1GTourney time for @umichwbball!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 5, 2020
It all gets started vs. Nebraska at 6:30 p.m. tonight. #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/8oQGgG2Wsv
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Destroys Nebraska, 82-58, on Senior Night
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Video: Simpson, Teske Honored on Senior Night
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five: Takeaways From Michigan's Senior Night win Over Nebraska
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: A Fond Farewell
• Robin Washut, HuskerOnline: Turnovers Doom Huskers in Blowout Loss at Michigan
---
