 The Michigan Wolverines' next basketball game will be on Friday in the Big Ten Tournament.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 8

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Proud to be a Wolverine."
— Jenine Howard (Juwan Howard's wife) on Twitter following U-M's 70-64 loss at MSU
Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Recap: Michigan Drops the Finale at Michigan State, 70-64

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan's Postseason Might Hinge on Injured Eli Brooks' Prognosis

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: 'Complacent' U-M now Needs to be the Hunter

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Wolverine Watch: Less Juice, More Lose

• Paul Konyndyk, SpartanMag: 3-2-1 on Michigan State's 70-64 win Over Michigan

