The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 8
Tweets of the day
Let the games begin!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/6ftaGU02OS— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 8, 2021
Proud to be a Wolverine. 💙🙌🏾💛— Jenine Howard (@J9Howard) March 8, 2021
March 7, 2021
One week from right now we will have a bracket.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 7, 2021
All eyes ahead to the tournament! Let’s hope Eli is okay and let’s get ready to make our run for a second banner this season. #LetsRage 〽️🔥— Maize Rage - B1G Champs 🏆 (@MaizeRageUM) March 7, 2021
Never stopped fighting.— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) March 7, 2021
Get well soon, @EliJBrooks.
Wolverines fall in finale., 70-64— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 7, 2021
U-M rallies late, however, MSU hits free throws down stretch to seal win
Chaundee Brown, Jr. 13P, 4R
Mike Smith, 11P, 3R, 7A
Hunter Dickinson 12P, 7R 1A
Franz Wagner 10P, 6R, 5A#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/F8zApEPfBX
Chaundee Brown finishes as Michigan's leading scorer with 13 points.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) March 7, 2021
Juwan Howard says he doesn't have much information to give on Eli Brooks' injury.— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) March 8, 2021
Tough one tonight. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/MbPHq9lmmT— Wolverine Sports TV (@WolvSportsTV) March 7, 2021
Didn’t go our way tonight but plenty to look forward to in the postseason. Let’s hear the postgame thoughts below ⬇️— Maize Rage - B1G Champs 🏆 (@MaizeRageUM) March 7, 2021
A tradition unlike any other. https://t.co/bMQa5EvsOl— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) March 7, 2021
Score prediction for today’s game?? ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3V4bCmepda— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) March 7, 2021
Michigan is obviously the No. 1 seed in next week's Big Ten Tournament.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 7, 2021
MSU is locked into the No. 9 seed, which means if the Spartans win Thursday against an opponent TBD, they will face Michigan Friday for a third time in eight days.
It's gameday at Breslin. #BeatMSU #LittleBrother #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/imCqSAH9TO— Wolverine Sports TV (@WolvSportsTV) March 7, 2021
GAMEDAY 〽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZldlV0h7Nh— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) March 7, 2021
Second place celebration https://t.co/CpgoQ5jpGu— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 7, 2021
Highlights: No. 21/18-Ranked Michigan Blanks Iowa, 7-0; Splits Sunday Twinbill #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/HL9ecMteHd— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 8, 2021
It's a great day for two!— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 7, 2021
🆚 Iowa
📍Dell Diamond (Round Rock, TX)
⌚️ 3 PM / 6 PM (ET)
📺 Big Ten Network+
💻 https://t.co/7IN6dZrh5R
📊 https://t.co/AwYnw73n37#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/s2LFyiVXoy
Top-5 defenders in the Draft pic.twitter.com/yi6kZUAJFB— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 7, 2021
Saturday’s notable matchups: pic.twitter.com/1sJOUwKfI3— Michigan Daily Sports (@theblockm) March 7, 2021
Yesterday was so special. @Hoopster_30 and @hbrown_5 have meant so much to our program. #goblue pic.twitter.com/iekLkbuI61— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 7, 2021
"Job's not finished." 〽️@Myles_Amine is still hungry after his first Big Ten title. @umichwrestling | @trackwrestling pic.twitter.com/V6p7f39DQ9— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 7, 2021
〽️@Parris58 is a BEAST. He competes in the @B1GWrestling heavyweight finals today. #goblue @UMichES pic.twitter.com/lkpYX9hJRG— Wolverine Sports TV (@WolvSportsTV) March 7, 2021
3M PRELIMS: Heading into finals, Ross Todd sits in sixth and Chris Canning is in 14th. The top seven here earn berths to NCAAs. #GoBlue— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) March 7, 2021
Medley will start us off this morning, vs Maryland's Jackson Cockrell in the semis of the 133lb 9th-place bracket. Mat 3.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) March 7, 2021
Bring on #B1Gwrestle Day 2! Order is consolation semis, 7th-place matches, then 1st-3rd-5th. Noon ET start. ⬇— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) March 7, 2021
Mat 1 » https://t.co/nrrgaBKcWd
Mat 2 » https://t.co/FiwxXREHw0
Mat 3 » https://t.co/VZy6hudwWq@trackwrestling » https://t.co/tpEUcUJJb1 pic.twitter.com/ahnQMQG2r5
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Recap: Michigan Drops the Finale at Michigan State, 70-64
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan's Postseason Might Hinge on Injured Eli Brooks' Prognosis
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: 'Complacent' U-M now Needs to be the Hunter
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Wolverine Watch: Less Juice, More Lose
• Paul Konyndyk, SpartanMag: 3-2-1 on Michigan State's 70-64 win Over Michigan
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook