The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 12
Tweets of the Day:
C O M M I T T E D to...— J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) May 11, 2019
The University of Michigan!!!〽️
Go Blue!!〽️〽️〽️ pic.twitter.com/ToEQJQPbX3
TWICE AS NICE!— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) May 11, 2019
2019 #B1GSoftball regular-season AND tournament champions! pic.twitter.com/pq4nzOGGfx
B7: BALLGAME!!!! Blair makes the final out on a skied fly ball to LF. What a championship game!— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) May 11, 2019
Michigan 3, Minnesota 2 pic.twitter.com/SvQ4CZMO6F
Twice as nice.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) May 12, 2019
Way to go, @umichsoftball. #CHAMPS #GoBlue 〽️🏆 pic.twitter.com/3XENPfihbz
Final from Ann Arbor: Indiana holds off the Wolverines and takes game two of the series. Pivotal game Sunday at 2 PM! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/4TKaeDHpNF— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 11, 2019
All I can say is thank you @UMichFootball ... 🙏🏽🤙🏽〽️— Tru Wilson (@T_Wilson003) May 11, 2019
Rome ✅
Paris ✅
South Africa ✅ pic.twitter.com/g9BmDWuY9q
#B1GTF men's shot put |— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) May 11, 2019
Andrew Liskowitz @AndrewLisko takes the 🥉 with a heave of 19.91m (65-4)
That's six more points for the Michigan team effort#MeatFactory #ThrowBlue #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ttLge6I8T0
#B1GTF men's decathlon |— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) May 11, 2019
Jack Lint @jack_lint will earn the 🥈 in the grueling 10-event decathlon!
He runs 4:44.56 in the 1500m finale, putting the finishing touches on a 7,543 point performance
That's eight more points for Michigan!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/jbUuQessjE
#B1GTF men's high jump final |— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) May 11, 2019
Max Wagner can't make it over at 2.14m, but his third-attempt, career-best make at 2.11m (6-11) is good for a tie for eighth!
That's .5 of a point more for Michigan in the team standings#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/jHGvczNebU
#B1GTF women's pole vault final |— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) May 11, 2019
Jessica Mercier vaults out of her mind to take the silver medal and earn 8 points for the Wolverine women!
Her 4.17m (13-8.25) is the 2nd-best height in school history, and it came on her 3rd-and-final attempt
Wow. Just wow.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/C1jB45oHTm
#B1GTF men's 3000 steeplechase final |— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) May 11, 2019
What a time for a PR! Lewis Tate @LewisGTate runs 9:00.16 to take 6th!
That's three points for Michigan!
9. Joost Plaetinck / 9:09.81
11. Christian Hubaker / 9:13.54#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/IPYVPHlzCx
