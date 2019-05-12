News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 12

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
J.J. McCarthy committed to Michigan Saturday. (Rivals.com)

With all the NFL ties Michigan has, especially quarterback-wise with coach (Jim) Harbaugh and coach (Ben) McDaniels, it’s really a no-brainer for me
— J.J. McCarthy

• Brandon Brown, Commitment Impact - J.J. McCarthy To Michigan

• Brandon Brown, Analyst: J.J. McCarthy Is The Complete Package

• Josh Helmholdt, Chicagoland 2021 QB J.J. McCarthy commits to Michigan

• Brandon Brown, Player Comparison: J.J. McCarthy And Shea Patterson

• Brandon Brown, J.J. McCarthy Goes Blue

• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: Wolverines Recruiting 2020 Jabri Abdur-Rahim 'Hardest'

• Brandon Brown, Breaking Down Michigan's Chances With J.J. McCarthy And A.J. Henning

• Jared Rigdon, Special To The Detroit News: Lou Allan's clutch double brings home Big Ten softball title to Michigan

