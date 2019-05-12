#B1GTF women's pole vault final |



Jessica Mercier vaults out of her mind to take the silver medal and earn 8 points for the Wolverine women!



Her 4.17m (13-8.25) is the 2nd-best height in school history, and it came on her 3rd-and-final attempt



Wow. Just wow.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/C1jB45oHTm