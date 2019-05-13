The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 13
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day:
Michigan Rallies Past Indiana in 11 Innings to Retain B1G Leadhttps://t.co/H2C7lebdWT#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/d41r2HuEHT— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 12, 2019
WIN! Michigan wins, 6-5! Brewer gets a fielder's choice RBI as the throw goes errant. MICHIGAN WINS! pic.twitter.com/0mj4gZJHRD— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 12, 2019
SEE YOU AT ALUMNI FIELD! #NCAASoftball #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/hYx6BLUAmO— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) May 13, 2019
#B1GTF men's 400m hurdles final |— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) May 12, 2019
Taylor McLaughlin earns the 🥈 in a time of 50.42, just missing out on the win in a dash to the line
Roland Amarteifio scores again in 4th with a 51.38 run
That's 13 points more for Michigan!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/SFAsza7DQu
#B1GTF women's 400m hurdles final |— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) May 12, 2019
Chloe Foster @chlofoster5 takes 6th in 58.80!
That's three more points for Michigan
This is her first-ever outdoor scoring performance#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/wic86WV6D2
#B1GTF 400H silver medalist and multiple-time scorer Roland Amarteifio lead the Michigan men to 6th on the final day at the @bigten Outdoor Championships— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) May 12, 2019
RECAP: https://t.co/16OAsE0bRe#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/EnalU9hM22
Thank you to all the Moms out there, from the bottom of our hearts.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 12, 2019
🎉 #HappyMothersDay 🎉#GoBlue | #UMichMoms pic.twitter.com/Qygqad9UIl
Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful mother as well as all the moms of the players I get to coach. Enjoy your special day❤️ pic.twitter.com/yfTeuVs4cq— Kim Barnes Arico (@KBA_GoBlue) May 12, 2019
#HappyMothersDay! pic.twitter.com/sJaDbNtbRp— Carol Hutchins (@UMCoachHutch) May 12, 2019
Happy Mother’s Day to all our wonderful mothers! Thank you for all your support and love!#HappyMothersDay #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/lM1XfaLe2b— Michigan Women’s Lacrosse (@UMichWLAX) May 12, 2019
Happy Mother’s Day to this one. Being a coaches wife isn’t easy, but she is the glue that keeps it all together. #LuckyMan #Mothersday pic.twitter.com/PEHM4lVZAy— Kevin Conry (@CoachConry) May 12, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• The Wolverine Staff, SUNDAY CHAT
• Chris Balas, Michigan Football, The 3-2-1: Wolverines’ Sleepers, Guys With Shoes To Fill
• Austin Fox, Rivals Analyst Tabs Jalen Wilson As The 'Best Fit' Of Any SF In The Country
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Recruiting Extra: The Latest On Franz Wagner
• Ryan Zuke, MLive.com: NCAA softball tournament: Michigan to host regional, opens vs. St. Francis (PA)
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook