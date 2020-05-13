“I’ve been pushing the car with my little brother [to stay in shape]. We put it in neutral and push it around the neighborhood. He pushed the little Lexus and I pushed the Chevy Tahoe. I do more film work with coach, more details and stuff to learn with coach … just watching over film of myself from the previous season and seeing everywhere where I could have done something different, something more, or being able to adjust on the fly throughout a game.”

— Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell