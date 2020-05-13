The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 13
Tweets of the day
We join the @BlueAngels in their salute to frontline workers - it was awesome to see them fly over Ann Arbor today!#HealthcareHeroes #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/cJ2tU4fVV9— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 12, 2020
🙌 | @BlueAngels flew above us this morning as part of their #AmericaStrong salute to all front line first responders! #HAILToTheFrontLine pic.twitter.com/I9aoA4Rqpy— Michigan Medicine (@umichmedicine) May 12, 2020
PROUD doesn't even describe how pleased I am with the effort these young men have put into the classroom!— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) May 12, 2020
Let's Go!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 https://t.co/fsA0csTk1W
⭐️ Student-Athlete Recognition Celebration ⭐️— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) May 12, 2020
Rookie of the Year Award
Congratulations, Franz! 👏
After wrapping up his first year with a cumulative GPA of a 4.00, Franz has made a statement in both the classroom and on the 🏀 court.#GoBlue | #SARCAwards pic.twitter.com/gDyVrlRvx6
🔥🔥 @KwityPaye_19 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/IHbR2ZzmP4— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 12, 2020
5 questions with Michigan tight end commit Louis Hansen #GoBlue https://t.co/twyIEacZRP— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) May 13, 2020
You’ll never convince me that relationships aren’t the most important thing for players and coaches https://t.co/haFiyog1cY— Elizabeth Jeffries (@eliz_martelli) May 13, 2020
I am not a person that's satisfied just being out there. I want to go out there and play great. – Tom Brady— Great Sports Quotes (@SportsMotto) May 13, 2020
Michigan TE commit Louis Hansen (@Louiehansen20) is going to be a problem in the red zone #GoBlue 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/vPqe8fxfwC— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) May 12, 2020
I love Michigan DL commit TJ Guy (@guyjr11). Very underrated. Come out to New England and see him for yourself. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/CVSdJAR3YM— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) May 12, 2020
Got to make sure the people know 😂💯 https://t.co/XOGlYk0Jbq— T Will #️⃣5️⃣ (@_flyyt) May 12, 2020
As coach @LaVall_Jordan used to tell us, “the dreading is always worse than the doing.” Sometimes we just need to get started.— Austin Hatch (@AustinHatch30) May 12, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Inside Terrance Williams' Bond With Phil Martelli, Fellow Incoming Freshmen
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Ronnie Bell, Teammates Preparing For Practice
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Rivals.com Says Michigan QB Commit J.J. McCarthy Could Earn A Fifth Star
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Five Questions With Michigan TE Commit Louis Hansen
• Anthony Broome, Maize N Brew: What if Jim Harbaugh didn’t choose Michigan? These were other candidates mentioned
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook