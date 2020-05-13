News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-13 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 13

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“I’ve been pushing the car with my little brother [to stay in shape]. We put it in neutral and push it around the neighborhood. He pushed the little Lexus and I pushed the Chevy Tahoe. I do more film work with coach, more details and stuff to learn with coach … just watching over film of myself from the previous season and seeing everywhere where I could have done something different, something more, or being able to adjust on the fly throughout a game.”
— Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell

Headlines of the day

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Inside Terrance Williams' Bond With Phil Martelli, Fellow Incoming Freshmen

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Ronnie Bell, Teammates Preparing For Practice

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Rivals.com Says Michigan QB Commit J.J. McCarthy Could Earn A Fifth Star

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Five Questions With Michigan TE Commit Louis Hansen

Anthony Broome, Maize N Brew: What if Jim Harbaugh didn’t choose Michigan? These were other candidates mentioned

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}