No surprise here. Michigan had June OVs scheduled with guys like Garrett Dellinger, Darryl Peterson & Tristan Bounds. Those are now off. https://t.co/hpQN5cXLoE— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) May 14, 2020
As expected, Michigan is a finalist for Rivals250 OL Garrett Dellinger.— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) May 13, 2020
A summer OV is scheduled, but, of course, is not a guarantee due to the pandemic. #GoBlue https://t.co/KVRnQqARGg
I will be dropping my FINAL FIVE, May 22 at 5:00 ET. 🔜🔜🔜 @TomLoy247 @247Sports @Rivals @LemmingReport @CtownAthSec @TheeJungle @JeffKosin pic.twitter.com/dQBVkSddNU— Rocco Spindler (@RoccoSpindler92) May 13, 2020
Don Brown, @UMichFootball's DC, shares something we have all learned during the pandemic, don't take anything for granted. @FBCoachDBrown @_Dbush11 #GoBlue #JustWinhttps://t.co/ptW9HLUnQT pic.twitter.com/GNwgyk1Pxc— Jon Jansen (@JonJansen77) May 13, 2020
Pumped for more @LukeSchoonmaker in 2020! pic.twitter.com/jpu1siRr3I— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 13, 2020
#GoBlue !!! pic.twitter.com/juk31ffJ7B— Louis Hansen (@Louiehansen20) May 13, 2020
Read the latest update from AD Warde Manuel » https://t.co/vtWXxxbzWp#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/OQYz181igU— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) May 13, 2020
Your Top 5 Michigan DL of all time?— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 13, 2020
GO! ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/01222JM9JX
#ProBlue https://t.co/K02hkyZQkf— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 13, 2020
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: ITB Extra: Michigan Recruiting Scoop From New England
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Jim Harbaugh: Michigan Football 'On The Cusp, Striving To Be The Best'
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: U-M Offers Wake Transfer Chaundee Brown
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Don Brown Vs. OSU, And The Way Elite Offenses Topped Great Defenses In 2019
• Anthony Broome, Maize N Brew: Governor Gretchen Whitmer says Michigan ‘not going to be filling stadiums in the fall’
