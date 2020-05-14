No surprise here. Michigan had June OVs scheduled with guys like Garrett Dellinger, Darryl Peterson & Tristan Bounds. Those are now off. https://t.co/hpQN5cXLoE

As expected, Michigan is a finalist for Rivals250 OL Garrett Dellinger. A summer OV is scheduled, but, of course, is not a guarantee due to the pandemic. #GoBlue https://t.co/KVRnQqARGg

I will be dropping my FINAL FIVE, May 22 at 5:00 ET. 🔜🔜🔜 @TomLoy247 @247Sports @Rivals @LemmingReport @CtownAthSec @TheeJungle @JeffKosin pic.twitter.com/dQBVkSddNU

Don Brown, @UMichFootball 's DC, shares something we have all learned during the pandemic, don't take anything for granted. @FBCoachDBrown @_Dbush11 #GoBlue #JustWin https://t.co/ptW9HLUnQT pic.twitter.com/GNwgyk1Pxc

Pumped for more @LukeSchoonmaker in 2020! pic.twitter.com/jpu1siRr3I

Read the latest update from AD Warde Manuel » https://t.co/vtWXxxbzWp #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/OQYz181igU

Your Top 5 Michigan DL of all time? GO! ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/01222JM9JX

"It’s been years of just completely pouring myself and my heart and soul into this job and coaching guys and developing players, graduating players," Harbaugh said. "It’s been great years, been great years. "Always want to do better. Striving to be the best."

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook