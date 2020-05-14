News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-14 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 14

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"It’s been years of just completely pouring myself and my heart and soul into this job and coaching guys and developing players, graduating players," Harbaugh said. "It’s been great years, been great years. "Always want to do better. Striving to be the best."
— Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Headlines of the day

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: ITB Extra: Michigan Recruiting Scoop From New England

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Jim Harbaugh: Michigan Football 'On The Cusp, Striving To Be The Best'

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: U-M Offers Wake Transfer Chaundee Brown

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Don Brown Vs. OSU, And The Way Elite Offenses Topped Great Defenses In 2019

Anthony Broome, Maize N Brew: Governor Gretchen Whitmer says Michigan ‘not going to be filling stadiums in the fall’

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}