"As I leave you with a thought or two … my question for you is, what will your life be like 20 years from now? I’m 20 years removed from my graduation. But, think about that. What will your life be like 20 years from now? Because I think I know the answer: your life will be what you make of it. Your life will be what you make of it. Don’t rely on others. You’ll have great support from a lot of people, still. But, no one’s going to hand you anything. What you learned at school is how to do the work. You learned to be disciplined. You learned how to be determined. You learned how to overcome a lot of difficult odds. That’s what college is for. You begin to gain a sense of responsibility. But, always know that you’re an active participant in your life. Your life will be what you make of it.”

— Former Michigan quarterback Tom Brady, speaking to U-M's graduating class of 2020 yesterday