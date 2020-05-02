The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 2
Tweets of the day
There’s nothing better than bonding with the entire 〽️🏀 FAMILY!— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) May 2, 2020
Thanks you all the alums joining us today! Can you name them all? Go!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/yJxqANWC4B
Who's up for reliving @DerrickWalton10's single-game @umichbball record 16-assist performance?— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) May 1, 2020
Everyone? OK, here's all 16 of them.#FlashbackFriday pic.twitter.com/22I527Kk7G
The top 10 helmets in CFB. https://t.co/0nhSbsKY4i— Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) May 1, 2020
Graphic @Joshedxd
What say you @Rivals? pic.twitter.com/ThXWMpnMzf
Hey look, it's the 🐐 @TomBrady joining the Ross School of Business commencement. pic.twitter.com/rh9h9gRWL7— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) May 1, 2020
I was supposed to be at UM this weekend giving the commencement speech at the @UMichAthletics Student Athlete graduation. Grads: The road ahead may not be easy but none of you have ever shied away from a challenge. Embrace it, believe in yourself and go get after it! #GoBlue— Tracy Wolfson (@tracywolfson) May 1, 2020
From the experiences you’ll never forget, to the friendships that will last a lifetime, it’s been an honor to watch you make your Michigan Memories here in Ann Arbor with us, Class of 2020. Wherever you go from here, #GoBlue! https://t.co/jVyy2xBTVx #MGoGrad pic.twitter.com/nj5w8hWdEr— University of Michigan (@UMich) May 1, 2020
Congratulations to our 2020 graduates from all of us here at Rackham! #RackhamGrad pic.twitter.com/gNVrhvXClc— Rackham Grad School (@umichgradschool) May 1, 2020
While we can't be together for graduation festivities, we join @UMich in celebrating the Class of 2020 with a virtual 🟡 MAIZE OUT 🟡 tomorrow.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) May 1, 2020
Join us and show your support in true Michigan fashion! 🙌#GoBlue 〽️ | #MGoGrad 🎓 pic.twitter.com/duAXIp0UzT
Time flies. It seems like just yesterday the Class of 2020 was taking its first steps on campus and through the fountain during orientation. Join us in celebrating their accomplishments tomorrow at https://t.co/E4Ai9WuDn4 #MGoGrad pic.twitter.com/ryuO2BrrKR— University of Michigan (@UMich) May 1, 2020
👀 New Digits @KhalekeHudson #ProBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/9mTqoITcuA— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 1, 2020
👀 New Digits#ProBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/hsm58hE0y4— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 1, 2020
May 2, 2020 Rest in Peace Harry Newman - https://t.co/lfPYe9nOxo pic.twitter.com/TR6hVE1v2z— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) May 2, 2020
An opportunity of a lifetime. Wonderful new friends made. Incredible experiences to remember forever. We were so lucky enjoy such an amazing experience with Coach Harbaugh and the amazing young men from the university of Michigan football program. Go Blue! https://t.co/r9lTp9EUU3— Stephen Eisenberg (@Seisenb) May 2, 2020
Exactly one year ago, literally the experience of a lifetime! 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/kqzJrmSpwW— Aaron Bills (@AaronBDesigns) May 1, 2020
U-M researchers contributed to the Solar Orbiter, a joint NASA and European Space Agency mission to study the Sun: https://t.co/79B07f6KiZ #SpaceDay 🚀 pic.twitter.com/CFYfY23jVZ— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) May 1, 2020
Game On 🎮— 𝙳𝚘𝚗𝚘𝚟𝚊𝚗 𝙼𝚌𝙼𝚒𝚕𝚕𝚘𝚗 ³ (@donovanmcmillo3) May 1, 2020
These ten schools have a legitimate shot…I can’t wait to see how the next couple of months shape up!#ForksUp🔱 #GoGators🐊 #GoDawgs🐶 #GeauxTigers🐯 #GoBlue🔵🟡 #BoomerSooner🔴⚪️ #ScoDucks🦆 #WeAre🦁 #GigEm🌰⚪️ #GoHokies🦃 pic.twitter.com/Kz3tdQW7pW
TOP 20 .....#BEYONDBLESSED 🙌🏿 pic.twitter.com/S2RF7OzHLH— Enai White (@younggbenji0) May 2, 2020
Top Headlines
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Tom Brady Speaks at Commencement: 'Your Life Will be What you Make it'
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: ITB Extra: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Continue Hard Push for Rivals100 Recruit
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Coffee House: Inside Michigan's red hot Recruiting in New England
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Is Michigan on its Most Productive 5-Year NFL Draft in History?
• Josh Helmholdt, Rivals.com: Recruiting Snapshot: Michigan Wolverines
