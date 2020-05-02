News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 2

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"As I leave you with a thought or two … my question for you is, what will your life be like 20 years from now? I’m 20 years removed from my graduation. But, think about that. What will your life be like 20 years from now? Because I think I know the answer: your life will be what you make of it. Your life will be what you make of it. Don’t rely on others. You’ll have great support from a lot of people, still. But, no one’s going to hand you anything. What you learned at school is how to do the work. You learned to be disciplined. You learned how to be determined. You learned how to overcome a lot of difficult odds. That’s what college is for. You begin to gain a sense of responsibility. But, always know that you’re an active participant in your life. Your life will be what you make of it.”
— Former Michigan quarterback Tom Brady, speaking to U-M's graduating class of 2020 yesterday
Top Headlines

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Tom Brady Speaks at Commencement: 'Your Life Will be What you Make it'

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: ITB Extra: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Continue Hard Push for Rivals100 Recruit

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Coffee House: Inside Michigan's red hot Recruiting in New England

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Is Michigan on its Most Productive 5-Year NFL Draft in History?

• Josh Helmholdt, Rivals.com: Recruiting Snapshot: Michigan Wolverines

