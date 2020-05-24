The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 24
Tweets of the day
Some CFB thoughts:— Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) May 23, 2020
- The 2020 season is 100% happening
- Fans will be in the stands to some capacity at most locations
- The season will likely start on time
14 Saturdays until college football pic.twitter.com/W3ZSQWiHAh— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) May 23, 2020
3PM Tomorrow— Junior Colson (@JuniorColson) May 23, 2020
We want to wish a happy birthday to two of our biggest #chadtough champions @mitchalbom and @jayfeely. Have a wonderful day and thank you so much for all that you do to support ChadTough. You are both incredible champions for children everywhere 🧡🧡🧡 pic.twitter.com/zSL8EbOp9j— ChadTough Foundation (@chadtough) May 23, 2020
May 24, 2020
You guys remember when @datdudeko4 did this??— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 23, 2020
😉〽️⚾️#Team153 #GoBlue #BlueCrew pic.twitter.com/KONNrxyGbR
and who could forget when the scariest leadoff hitter in college baseball doubled as the most dangerous finishing hitter??— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 23, 2020
Re-live the #Team153 winner from Jordan Nwogu!#GoBlue #BlueCrew pic.twitter.com/jJ46bJ9VBc
Taking a look back at what we were up to on year ago with #Team153...— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 23, 2020
Time for a @JeffCriswell5 appreciation post.#GoBlue #BlueCrew pic.twitter.com/g2BP2DItTz
Its #BlueCrew #STATurday featuring @blake_beers !#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/RfdzlLJekY— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 23, 2020
OTD in 2008 Top Seed @umichbaseball beat Purdue 6-1 in B1G Tournament play to advance to the Title Game at Ray Fisher Stadium. Chris Fetter struck out 10 Boilermakers and earned the win on the mound for the Wolverines. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/nxb6twdIGQ— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) May 23, 2020
OTD in 2009 @umichsoftball beat Baylor 7-1 in the Championship Game of the NCAA Ann Arbor Regional to advance to the WCWS for the 9th time in Program history. pic.twitter.com/qGRnHrijf1— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) May 23, 2020
I am blessed and honored to be in this position. Thank you to all the coaches who have recruited me. Here are my top 5 schools! pic.twitter.com/VKhyQnflXK— Ryan Keeler (@ryankeeler71) May 23, 2020
After a talk with my family.. I decided that these 4 schools will have a chance to get an all around ATH. These 4 schools I feel like are the best fit for me but only 1 can be chosen. Thank you to all the other schools that have reached out and showed me tremendous love!— G-CHILD 👼🏽 (@therealvilliami) May 24, 2020
FIN4L❤️ pic.twitter.com/UoHbEhNjE8
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Rivals100 LB Junior Colson Previews Upcoming Decision
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Recapping Michigan's Week: Basketball Lands a Transfer, Harbaugh and Brown Speak
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Don Brown: U-M Inside Linebackers 'Could Play Anywhere in the Country'
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Recruiting Podcast: Q&A With Michigan Commit Rod Moore
• Ben Blevins, MGoBlue.com: Michigan Athletics Selects six for 2020 Induction Into Hall of Honor
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook