News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-24 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 24

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“Some CFB thoughts: The 2020 season is 100% happening; Fans will be in the stands to some capacity at most locations; The season will likely start on time.”
— FOX college football analyst Joel Klatt on Twitter, providing encouraging news on the 2020 college football season
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Top Headlines

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Rivals100 LB Junior Colson Previews Upcoming Decision

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Recapping Michigan's Week: Basketball Lands a Transfer, Harbaugh and Brown Speak

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Don Brown: U-M Inside Linebackers 'Could Play Anywhere in the Country'

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Recruiting Podcast: Q&A With Michigan Commit Rod Moore

• Ben Blevins, MGoBlue.com: Michigan Athletics Selects six for 2020 Induction Into Hall of Honor

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}