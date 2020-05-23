Recapping Michigan's Week: Hoops Lands A Transfer, Harbaugh & Brown Speak
It was another busy week for Michigan Wolverines football and basketball. We review top storylines from the week that was.
Wake Forest Transfer Chaundee Brown Commits To Michigan Basketball
The Wolverine's Chris Balas was the first to report on Tuesday that U-M was close to landing Chaundee Brown. On Wednesday, Brown pulled the trigger, announcing his commitment to Michigan basketball. He averaged 12.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game last season in the ACC. He has one year of eligibility remaining, and will apply for a waiver, hoping to play right away in Ann Arbor.
"They came in late, but at the same time they just felt like they really needed me," Brown said. "They made me feel like family already, and that meant a lot for me.
"I can play the two, the three and even a little bit of the four if they need me to. I’m just going to be playing my game, getting downhill, getting to the rim in transition and getting to the lane ... getting fouled and getting to the line and trying to be an overall team player."
More
Wake Forest Transfer Chaundee Brown Picks U-M, Breaks Down His Commitment
Analysts: Chaundee Brown Has Already Proven Himself, Fits Well At U-M
Wake Forest Insider Analyzes What Michigan Is Getting In Chaundee Brown
Talking Chaundee Brown's Waiver Appeal, Departure From Wake Forest & More
Outlets Like The Way Brown Will Fit In At U-M, Analyze The Role He'll Play
NCAA Approves Return To Campus For Football And Basketball Players
During a Thursday vote, the NCAA D-I Council voted to allow football, men's basketball and women's basketball athletes back to campuses for voluntary basis starting June 1.
There are still steps that need to be taken for U-M to return, including the governor to allow state of Michigan gyms to reopen, but the NCAA's move is positive news towards a return.
The Wolverine has learned more about what U-M's coaching staff is planning in terms of a return to on-campus offseason activities in this premium article.
In related news, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh gave his opinion on the possibility of playing games this fall without a full stadium.
"Heck yeah I’d be comfortable coaching a game without any fans," Harbaugh said on ESPN's Get Up. "If the choice were play in front of no fans or not play, then I would choose to play in front of no fans. And darn near every guy I’ve talked to on our team, that’s the way they feel about it.”
More
NCAA Approves The Return Of Basketball & Football Athletes To Campuses
Jim Harbaugh: We're 'Not Even Thinking' Of A Fall Without A Football Season
Jim Harbaugh And Don Brown Talk Ohio State
On Lunch Talk Live with Mike Tirico, Harbaugh talked about his team's mission to put things over the top and return U-M to prominence nationally.
“It’s been a joy to coach our guys. We’re a high-drive team,” he said. “We’re driving toward success … we want to put it over the top. We've just been kind of on that outside of the playoffs, haven’t gotten in, and we want to push that over the top.
“That’s our mission.
"We’ve got to beat Ohio State. Nothing makes us angrier than that … or me. But that’s what we’re working toward every day. We’ve beaten everybody else, but we haven’t beaten them.
"That’s what we have to do — beat them, win a championship, get ourselves in the playoff, win a national championship.”
In a Thursday teleconference with reporters, defensive coordinator Don Brown echoed those sentiments. He promised better performances against the Buckeyes after his defenses have given up 62 points and 56 points, respectively, in the last two rivalry games.
"Once again, OSU was a huge negative for us," he said of the 56-27 setback. "I'm not going to live in that world, and I don't want our players to live in that world. We acknowledge it; we move on from it, and hopefully I do a better job, because I don't blame the players for anything.
"You blame the old guy, right here. I've got to do a better job getting our guys ready, and I promise I'm going to."
More
Michigan Wolverines Football: Don Brown Promises Better Against Ohio State
Rivals100 LB Junior Colson Set To Announce Decision On Sunday
2021 Brentwood (Tn.) Ravenwood four-star linebacker Junior Colson will announce his decision tomorrow, choosing between Oregon, Ole Miss, Michigan, Tennessee and LSU.
The Wolverine's EJ Holland caught up with Colson this week in Nashville to discuss the Wolverines. He has a strong relationship with the coaching staff, particularly Don Brown and new linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary.
“Our relationship is something special,” Colson said. “I talk to Coach BJ and Coach Brown everyday. We talk film, football and family. I’ve been able to trust them with almost anything. Michigan has always been high up in the process. Ever since they offered me, they’ve been there. They’ve been showing me how much I mean to them.”
Holland has a FutureCast pick in for Colson to choose the Wolverines.
More
Rivals100 LB Junior Colson Talks Michigan Ahead Of Upcoming Decision
Big Board: A Closer Look At Michigan LB Recruiting
Miscellaneous Notes
• Rising senior forward Isaiah Livers is taking his time with his NBA decision, he said this week.
“I haven’t really made up my mind yet," Livers told WOODTV8 in Grand Rapids. "I’m still taking feedback and evaluation. Really, it’s just what I hear from these teams, talking to my coaches and what they think my career would be or what it would entail if I came out this year or the year after … just basically trying to get the best knowledge possible that I can come together with my family, mentors and coaches and make the best decision.”
• University of Washington AD Jen Cohen is working on a plan to play the season opener between U-M and the Huskies.
“I really don’t know. I don’t,” Cohen said about the chances that the game is played. “I’m working towards a plan that we’re still playing that football game. I was actually just sending messages with Warde [Manuel], their athletic director, this morning.
"They’re of that same time frame and plan, too. So I think the question to me is as much, ‘What will it look like in the venue?’ as it is whether or not we’re going to play it.
“I just don’t know yet, but I’m hopeful, and our energy and effort are being put into being able to safely bring our kids back to campus so that we can eventually get to a point to have competition.”
Michigan Football And Basketball Podcasts
Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
Podcast: Maize And Blue Breakdown With Sayfie And Fox (May 21)
Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Podcast: Jim_S With John Borton
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook