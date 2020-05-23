It was another busy week for Michigan Wolverines football and basketball. We review top storylines from the week that was.

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh is entering year six in Ann Arbor. (USA Today)

Wake Forest Transfer Chaundee Brown Commits To Michigan Basketball

NCAA Approves Return To Campus For Football And Basketball Players

During a Thursday vote, the NCAA D-I Council voted to allow football, men's basketball and women's basketball athletes back to campuses for voluntary basis starting June 1. There are still steps that need to be taken for U-M to return, including the governor to allow state of Michigan gyms to reopen, but the NCAA's move is positive news towards a return. The Wolverine has learned more about what U-M's coaching staff is planning in terms of a return to on-campus offseason activities in this premium article. In related news, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh gave his opinion on the possibility of playing games this fall without a full stadium. "Heck yeah I’d be comfortable coaching a game without any fans," Harbaugh said on ESPN's Get Up. "If the choice were play in front of no fans or not play, then I would choose to play in front of no fans. And darn near every guy I’ve talked to on our team, that’s the way they feel about it.” More NCAA Approves The Return Of Basketball & Football Athletes To Campuses Jim Harbaugh: We're 'Not Even Thinking' Of A Fall Without A Football Season Michigan Wolverines Football ITF EXTRA: A Plan To Reconvene

Jim Harbaugh And Don Brown Talk Ohio State

On Lunch Talk Live with Mike Tirico, Harbaugh talked about his team's mission to put things over the top and return U-M to prominence nationally. “It’s been a joy to coach our guys. We’re a high-drive team,” he said. “We’re driving toward success … we want to put it over the top. We've just been kind of on that outside of the playoffs, haven’t gotten in, and we want to push that over the top. “That’s our mission. "We’ve got to beat Ohio State. Nothing makes us angrier than that … or me. But that’s what we’re working toward every day. We’ve beaten everybody else, but we haven’t beaten them. "That’s what we have to do — beat them, win a championship, get ourselves in the playoff, win a national championship.” In a Thursday teleconference with reporters, defensive coordinator Don Brown echoed those sentiments. He promised better performances against the Buckeyes after his defenses have given up 62 points and 56 points, respectively, in the last two rivalry games. "Once again, OSU was a huge negative for us," he said of the 56-27 setback. "I'm not going to live in that world, and I don't want our players to live in that world. We acknowledge it; we move on from it, and hopefully I do a better job, because I don't blame the players for anything. "You blame the old guy, right here. I've got to do a better job getting our guys ready, and I promise I'm going to." More Michigan Wolverines Football: Don Brown Promises Better Against Ohio State Wolverine Watch: Brown Says Put OSU On Him

Rivals100 LB Junior Colson Set To Announce Decision On Sunday

Miscellaneous Notes

• Rising senior forward Isaiah Livers is taking his time with his NBA decision, he said this week. “I haven’t really made up my mind yet," Livers told WOODTV8 in Grand Rapids. "I’m still taking feedback and evaluation. Really, it’s just what I hear from these teams, talking to my coaches and what they think my career would be or what it would entail if I came out this year or the year after … just basically trying to get the best knowledge possible that I can come together with my family, mentors and coaches and make the best decision.” • University of Washington AD Jen Cohen is working on a plan to play the season opener between U-M and the Huskies. “I really don’t know. I don’t,” Cohen said about the chances that the game is played. “I’m working towards a plan that we’re still playing that football game. I was actually just sending messages with Warde [Manuel], their athletic director, this morning. "They’re of that same time frame and plan, too. So I think the question to me is as much, ‘What will it look like in the venue?’ as it is whether or not we’re going to play it. “I just don’t know yet, but I’m hopeful, and our energy and effort are being put into being able to safely bring our kids back to campus so that we can eventually get to a point to have competition.”

