The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 25
Tweets of the day
The University of Michigan 〽️〽️〽️ Go Blue #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/L3jwRPuBiS— Junior Colson (@JuniorColson) May 24, 2020
May 24, 2020
Congrats Jace!!!! Go Blue!!!! https://t.co/bxhqK4xD0G— Jenine Howard (@J9Howard) May 24, 2020
Had a great time yesterday talking with @CoachWheat6 and @ErickAnderson37 about the 1991 〽️🏈 season. We talked about all kinds of stuff, including this play. Should they have run the fake?— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) May 24, 2020
More from yesterday when @Misopogon finishes editing the 1991 Teams Podcast for @mgoblog . pic.twitter.com/LWdhBnP403
Quick exercise (requiring NO EQUIPMENT) from @CoachBenHerbert.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 24, 2020
It’s time for Stationary Forward and Reverse Lunge!#GoBlue 〽️💪 pic.twitter.com/Qln7x9Gryw
May 24, 2020 – Rest in Peace Captain George F. Ceithaml - https://t.co/AD5TFYoEHF pic.twitter.com/w9Ij7iNHFQ— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) May 24, 2020
What are Michigan's chances with the school's 10 "most wanted" recruits? @EJHolland_TW gives the percentages for all 10, including elite RB Donovan Edwards: https://t.co/8ZbMLUzWKj pic.twitter.com/qkYaFs1b6W— Rivals (@Rivals) May 24, 2020
Being good 👍— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 24, 2020
Being lucky AND good 👍👍
College baseball. 🤷♂️ #GoBlue #Team153 #BlueCrew pic.twitter.com/RfakIdJsnR
One year ago: our dude Tommy Henry was carving up the Terps.#Team153 #GoBlue #BlueCrew pic.twitter.com/x0YEzLTJCL— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 24, 2020
OTD in 2008 @umichbaseball won the programs 8th B1G Conference Tournament Championship. The Wolverines beat Purdue 3-2 for the 45th win of the year. That's the most victories since the 1949 season. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/0MOQXsTtcI— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) May 24, 2020
OTD in 2008 @umichsoftball beat Virginia Tech 1-0 in NCAA Super Regional play. @7ordan7aylor won her 31st game in the circle and Senior Alessandra Giampaolo hit her program best 61st career double. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/MmMuo95aTp— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) May 24, 2020
OTD in 2003 @umichhockey won the Annual Mock Rock Competition. It was a battle against @umichfldhockey @umichwrestling @umichwgym @umichwaterpolo and more. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/EsC0QTi0iU— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) May 24, 2020
🗣Committing tomorrow......— Jaydon hood (@JaydonHood_7) May 25, 2020
Former Michigan DL Maurice Hurst is poised to break out in 2020.@PFF_Linsey ($):https://t.co/4zprEaWduA— PFF College (@PFF_College) May 24, 2020
🔥🔥 #TheMatch pic.twitter.com/EsAvmeCuKB— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 24, 2020
Me on the golf course: pic.twitter.com/Q2dUeY76K4— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) May 24, 2020
Top Headlines
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Rivals100 LB Junior Colson Breaks Down Commitment to Michigan
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Moves Back Into top 5 in National Recruiting Rankings
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Commit Impact: What Landing Junior Colson Means for Michigan
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: The Haitian King: Junior Colson's Incredible Journey From Haiti to Michigan
• Tom VanHaaren, ESPN: ESPN 300 Linebacker Junior Colson Commits to Michigan
---
