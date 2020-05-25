News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 25

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
“My family was overjoyed. They were happy that I was able to come to a decision on my own. I didn’t have any outside influences. They were beaming with smiles. They would have supported any decision I would have made. Michigan had everything I needed, and they felt it was the best fit for me too.”
— New Michigan four-star linebacker commit Junior Colson
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Top Headlines

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Rivals100 LB Junior Colson Breaks Down Commitment to Michigan

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Moves Back Into top 5 in National Recruiting Rankings

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Commit Impact: What Landing Junior Colson Means for Michigan

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: The Haitian King: Junior Colson's Incredible Journey From Haiti to Michigan

• Tom VanHaaren, ESPN: ESPN 300 Linebacker Junior Colson Commits to Michigan

