{{ timeAgo('2019-05-27 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 27

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

I’m just happy the turnout was as good as it was. When you see the kids compete at the highest level, it feels incredible. They all make each other better, and it’s an amazing feeling knowing you played a part in uniting so many different schools in the city of Detroit.
— Jourdan Lewis

Headlines: 

• Austin Fox, Jourdan Lewis Gives Back To Detroit, Has Message For OSU & MSU Fan Bases

Brandon Brown, Braiden McGregor's Father Opens Up About Son's Recruitment, Choosing U-M

• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Latrell Neville Talks Michigan

• Austin Fox and Brandon Brown, Jourdan Lewis’ Detroit Football Camp Live Thread

• Brandon Brown, Andre Seldon Talks Braiden McGregor Commitment, Recruiting Top Target, More

• Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News: 10 bold predictions for Michigan football in 2019

