This Michigan opportunity, I had to listen to them. It wasn’t so much that you wanted to do it, I needed an opportunity to sit and talk with Warde [Manuel]. Let’s face it, [Michigan] is one of the best athletic brands in all of college sports. That’s how it came about. Then I had an opportunity to speak with Warde who I’ve known when he was in the Big East, when he was the athletic director at UConn. That’s kind of how that all unfolded.

— Ed Cooley