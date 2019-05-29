News More News
Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

This Michigan opportunity, I had to listen to them. It wasn’t so much that you wanted to do it, I needed an opportunity to sit and talk with Warde [Manuel]. Let’s face it, [Michigan] is one of the best athletic brands in all of college sports. That’s how it came about. Then I had an opportunity to speak with Warde who I’ve known when he was in the Big East, when he was the athletic director at UConn. That’s kind of how that all unfolded.
— Ed Cooley

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, ITF Extra: Tuesday Assistant Basketball Coach Update (8:45 p.m. update)

• Andrew Hussey, Providence's Ed Cooley Talks Michigan Interest On Jeff Goodman's Podcast

• Austin Fox, Harbaugh, Others Provide Updates On Schembechler Hall Renovation Project

• Brandon Brown, Commitment Impact: Braiden McGregor To Michigan

• Drew Hallet, Inside the Numbers: Grappling with Michigan's Expectations for 2020

• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Jack Hollifield Excited To Visit

• Andrew Hussey, Athlon Sports Previews Michigan Football

• Austin Fox, Michigan Basketball To Host Creighton Next Season In Annual Gavitt Games

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Defensive Line

• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Latest On Xavion Alford

• Brendan Quinn, The Athletic: A checklist for Juwan Howard’s first week on the job at Michigan

---

{{ article.author_name }}