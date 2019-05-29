The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 29
Tweets of the Day:
We will introduce @JuwanHoward with a press conference on Thursday.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) May 28, 2019
The presser will be live streamed on https://t.co/OJ3bBh1ans at this link: https://t.co/CYNI6nCgN4, beginning at 11:50 a.m. ET. #GoBlue x #WelcomeHomeJuwan pic.twitter.com/DsWgIcpKpY
The NCAA Championships are just three days away.— Michigan Rowing (@umichrowing) May 28, 2019
Here come the Wolverines... #RowBlue 〽 pic.twitter.com/yzKf4AJ4W5
HBD, @umichbball legend @glenrice41! 🎂🎁🎈— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) May 28, 2019
To celebrate, let's relive one of the huge lines from his historic 1989 NCAA tourney performance. pic.twitter.com/R4I2msLgTr
Michigan Baseball Opens NCAA Tournament vs. Creighton— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 28, 2019
🗓 Schedule
⏰ Game times
📺 TV
🎟 Tickets
Corvallis Regional Info for #GoBlue ⬇️https://t.co/ngjqERk3MF pic.twitter.com/HBuC3L7lLI
👀 Experience yourself touching the banner with this amazing 360-degree video! (via @EntrypointVR) #GoBlue x #ThisIsMichigan 〽️🌐 pic.twitter.com/wKdRLMjuxK— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 28, 2019
Now that our home season is complete, a big THANK YOU to each and every one of you who supported @UMichAthletics teams during the 2018-19 academic year!— Michigan Tickets (@umichtix) May 28, 2019
Total home attendance for ticketed sports: 1,308,680!#ThankYou #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/TjHP3EWev6
ONE of just four programs in the country to do this. 🙌#GoBlue x #ThisIsMichigan pic.twitter.com/JVw6bfMXFd— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) May 28, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, ITF Extra: Tuesday Assistant Basketball Coach Update (8:45 p.m. update)
• Andrew Hussey, Providence's Ed Cooley Talks Michigan Interest On Jeff Goodman's Podcast
• Austin Fox, Harbaugh, Others Provide Updates On Schembechler Hall Renovation Project
• Brandon Brown, Commitment Impact: Braiden McGregor To Michigan
• Drew Hallet, Inside the Numbers: Grappling with Michigan's Expectations for 2020
• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Jack Hollifield Excited To Visit
• Andrew Hussey, Athlon Sports Previews Michigan Football
• Austin Fox, Michigan Basketball To Host Creighton Next Season In Annual Gavitt Games
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Defensive Line
• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Latest On Xavion Alford
• Brendan Quinn, The Athletic: A checklist for Juwan Howard’s first week on the job at Michigan
