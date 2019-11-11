News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 11

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Ok..it's officially GAME WEEK -- @umichfootball_ versus @MSU_Football !!..THE "most important game" of ALL...to me personally ..any sport, any level !!....it is indeed "personal"......#ThinkinTheyreAllThat ...#ItsNotOver.#WereJustGettinStarted..#GoBlue"
— Tom Crawford (Lansing radio host and contributor to TheWolverine) on Twitter Sunday morning.

Top Headlines

• TheWolverine Staff: Sunday Night Chat: Talking Harbaugh and U-M Football Prior to the MSU Game

• Bob Miller, TheWolverine: Michigan Hockey Weekend Review: U-M vs. Minnesota

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Remains at No. 14 in Both the AP and Coaches Polls Following bye Week

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Updates on Former Michigan Wolverines in the NBA and NHL

• Leah Howard, MGoBlue.com: U-M Earns NCAA Tournament bid, Will Face No. 4 Louisville in First Round

{{ article.author_name }}