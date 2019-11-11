The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 11
Tweets of the day
Ok..it's officially GAME WEEK -- @umichfootball_ versus @MSU_Football !!..THE "most important game" of ALL...to me personally ..any sport, any level !!....it is indeed "personal"......#ThinkinTheyreAllThat ...#ItsNotOver.#WereJustGettinStarted..#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/JPqwR6PSdF— Tom Crawford (@BlueBellyTom) November 10, 2019
Happy Sunday my people. Bye Week is over. Now it's time to focus on this BIG #RIVALWEEK #GoBlue— Roy Roundtree (@WRTreezy) November 10, 2019
The Wolverines stay at No. 14 the latest AP Poll. #GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/ruCLibcD8D— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 10, 2019
Opening Vegas Lines— Phil Steele (@philsteele042) November 10, 2019
Iowa -3 Minnesota
Notre Dame -9 Navy
Georgia -3 Auburn
Iowa St -5.5 Texas
Oklahoma -9.5 Baylor
Michigan -13 Mich St
Florida -8.5 Missouri
Wisconsin -13 Nebraska
LSU -21 Ole Miss
Alabama -21 Miss St
Ohio St -54 Rutgers
Penn St -15.5 Indiana
🏈 Chris Wormley (Baltimore Ravens):— ProBlue (@probluemichigan) November 10, 2019
4 TOT, 1 SACK, 2 TFL, 2 QBH.
🏈 Frank Clark (Kansas City Chiefs):— ProBlue (@probluemichigan) November 10, 2019
4 TOT, 1 SACK, 1 TFL, 1 PD, 1 QBH.
🏈 Jabrill Peppers (New York Giants):— ProBlue (@probluemichigan) November 10, 2019
6 TOT, 1 TFL, 1 PD, 1 QBH.
🏀 Trey Burke (Philadelphia 76ers):— ProBlue (@probluemichigan) November 11, 2019
12 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL.
Slot Receiver 🤔 #RivalryGame— Kalel Mullings (@kalelmullings) November 11, 2019
@chetanrakieten video pic.twitter.com/ovoHAgzcpz
How does it feel to score your first NHL goal? If you're Quinn Hughes... a little bit like this: 😅— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) November 10, 2019
That Feeling is presented by @TD_Canada. pic.twitter.com/QZKaY1dTq6
.@umichbball has two former players starting for the defending Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors 👇 https://t.co/YIIYWGF9df— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 10, 2019
want! @umichHorseshoes Champions 1928 #GoBlue https://t.co/REXlWm7CmA pic.twitter.com/S3wXBWSK7d— MVictors (@MVictors) November 10, 2019
Dreams to reality 🖤 @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/vDEOrkFy5l— aaron.lewis84 (@aaron_lewis71) November 10, 2019
Ballgame!— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) November 10, 2019
Michigan rallies in the ninth to beat Vanderbilt, 3-2!
Honored to be a part of the David Williams Classic. Thank you @VandyBoys and @nlbmprez for letting us be part of a great day!#goblue #team154
T9 | JOEY D comes through!!— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) November 10, 2019
The catcher drives in @blommy11 to put the Wolverines ahead!
U-M 3
Vandy 2#goblue #team154
4 more sleeps until MAIZE OUT 〽️— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 10, 2019
MSU Tix | https://t.co/iY58KQ0YjQ #GoBlue #GoMaize pic.twitter.com/cxFscdLdKP
Wolverines are headed to Louisville this week, will face the No. 4 seed Cardinals in the #NCAAFH first round. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/zn6ZYiFylA— Michigan Field Hockey (@umichfldhockey) November 11, 2019
Cole Mattin drops a 7-5 decision in OT to Cheek in the 141 final. Scored two takedowns in the first but a second-period takedown tied it. Gave up a counter score in SV. Drew Mattin won for third place, earned 10 back points before getting the pin at 2:50. #OhioIntercollegiateOpen— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) November 10, 2019
Querio earns a 3-1 SV win in the semis to advance to the white division heavyweight final. #OhioIntercollegiateOpen— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) November 10, 2019
Check out the highlights from the 77-57 win over Bradley to move to 2-0 on the season! #goblue pic.twitter.com/uXnrHMwaZc— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) November 10, 2019
2-0. #goblue pic.twitter.com/2p1je4Akd5— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) November 10, 2019
Comeback complete -- and we're moving on! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/o1sBrcAZr5— Michigan Men's Soccer (@umichsoccer) November 10, 2019
Complete recap from today:#GoBlue | #MakeIt https://t.co/UFYs5Hn8eJ— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) November 10, 2019
So it begins. Hosting the Spartans this afternoon in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. #GoBlue— Michigan Men's Soccer (@umichsoccer) November 10, 2019
📌 U-M Soccer Stadium
⌚ 4 PM
🎟 https://t.co/UCRTKEqFur
📺 BTN
📱 https://t.co/BN4lmvI6RG (FoxSportsGo)
📻 https://t.co/7Ju22HQ8Jt
🖥 https://t.co/S7KrAAN18P pic.twitter.com/90zYURT47E
Chasing that championship today! 1 hour until game time!#GoBlue | #MakeIt pic.twitter.com/GhrrvSMcxw— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) November 10, 2019
Top Headlines
• TheWolverine Staff: Sunday Night Chat: Talking Harbaugh and U-M Football Prior to the MSU Game
• Bob Miller, TheWolverine: Michigan Hockey Weekend Review: U-M vs. Minnesota
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Remains at No. 14 in Both the AP and Coaches Polls Following bye Week
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Updates on Former Michigan Wolverines in the NBA and NHL
• Leah Howard, MGoBlue.com: U-M Earns NCAA Tournament bid, Will Face No. 4 Louisville in First Round
---
