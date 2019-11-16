The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 16
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan State @ Michigan
Sport: Football
When: 12:00 PM
Channel: FOX
Tweets of the day
MICHIGAN WINS!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 16, 2019
FINAL: 70-50#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/HD2vLtLbnx
HIGHLIGHTS from tonight's 70-50 win over Elon. #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/IxQXLoUM5I— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 16, 2019
Wipe the slate clean.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 16, 2019
All that matters is now.
We're more than ready.
This one will be for the books.
Sincerely,
The Maize and Blue#GoBlue | #BeatState 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/m9PCFKaMbq
This is what @DesmondHoward ‘s 1990 kickoff return for a TD against MSU sounded like on the radio.— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) November 15, 2019
Special Teams.
Special Teams.
Special Teams. pic.twitter.com/koty0lC1Cr
Tomorrow. 〽️🏈— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) November 15, 2019
(via @LukeDmello2189) pic.twitter.com/306u5Jyzrl
What did Isaiah Livers & David DeJulius have to say after the 70-50 win over Elon?— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 16, 2019
Only one way to find out ... hit ▶️ on the 📽#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/E4EEg7Ijuf
Go Blue Game Day November 16, 2019 - Michigan vs Michigan State Football - https://t.co/8DHf0VitHH pic.twitter.com/SU7mDzG0M4— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) November 16, 2019
Good to be back in AA. I’ll be standing watch at the Bo statue til kickoff! MSU gonna get a beatdown!#beatstate #goblue #beatdown #spartturds #steroidU #mediocre pic.twitter.com/Obk0quyI0d— Steve Everitt (@SteveEveritt51) November 16, 2019
Can’t forget the @maizerageum tonight... thanks for being the best student section in the nation! #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/i1KgnFUqzq— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) November 16, 2019
.@umichbball is starting to pull away. 👍— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 16, 2019
A Teske two makes it 45-28, good guys: pic.twitter.com/K9qsAAsPTB
Isaiah Livers drains a 3 for @umichbball. pic.twitter.com/5vVG2cEwpf— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 16, 2019
Castleton in the low post 💪 pic.twitter.com/fhVzXVG4oI— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) November 16, 2019
Congrats to the @theblockm Daily sportswriters who contributed to the victory in the in-state rivalry game before the game https://t.co/WKkMqQ7BBx— angelique (@chengelis) November 16, 2019
We just want to express how well this one aged #LetsRage https://t.co/sH9hBHRnFQ— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) November 16, 2019
At the half in Ann Arbor, the Wolverines lead, 31-22. @DavidDejulius leads the team with 8 points and 8 rebounds. #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/dmkkDMcCc1— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 16, 2019
𝕊𝕋𝔸ℝ𝕋𝕀ℕ𝔾 𝔽𝕀𝕍𝔼#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/ZdaoGN296l— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 15, 2019
No. 15 Michigan hosts Michigan State on Saturday in Ann Arbor.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) November 16, 2019
Get all your pregame coverage on #BTNTailgate at 10 AM ET on BTN. pic.twitter.com/bQ8mc1QH1F
Highest praises to @Xaviersimpson3 from the man in charge @JuwanHoward 〽️ pic.twitter.com/VHnujVsWsI— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) November 15, 2019
The U-M Athletics Hall of Honor will welcome seven new members tonight.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) November 15, 2019
MEET THE INDUCTEES: https://t.co/7Ud8tsBhMn#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/6WAB5SyJRZ
Can't get enough #Michigan/Michigan State coverage heading into tomorrow's game? Check out this incredible deal TheWolverine is offering if you haven't signed up yet:https://t.co/vQf8ZMCNZ3— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) November 16, 2019
FARRELL CHAMP! pic.twitter.com/7jvYGS0K4h— FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) November 16, 2019
The NCAA Journey starts in 15 minutes!#GoBlue | #MakeIt pic.twitter.com/s5n5Jac1nu— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) November 15, 2019
AN ABSOLUTE STUNNER. 🤩#GoBlue @umichsoccer pic.twitter.com/yNhmIyl5Kb— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) November 16, 2019
Keeping it loose in the cold#GoBlue | #MakeIt pic.twitter.com/xCysUNN8J3— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) November 15, 2019
𝖲𝖳𝖠𝖱𝖳𝖨𝖭𝖦 𝖷𝖨#GoBlue | #MakeIt pic.twitter.com/qcdCIv7nOi— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) November 15, 2019
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Inside the Fort: The Latest on U-M/MSU and top-40 Target Hunter Dickinson
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Instant Recap: U-M Handles Elon, 70-50
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five: Five Thoughts and Takeaways From Michigan's win Over Elon
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Staff Predictions: Michigan State at Michigan
• Paul Konyndyk, SpartanMag.com: Know Your foe: Michigan State vs. Michigan
