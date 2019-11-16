News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 16

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: Michigan State @ Michigan

Sport: Football

When: 12:00 PM

Channel: FOX

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Depositions of the head coach related to his recruiting practices, non-concussions that look exactly like concussions, mass transfers … what are they putting in the water up in East Lansing?"
— TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas yesterday in his weekly Staff Picks article, on the eve of the Michigan/Michigan State game.

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Inside the Fort: The Latest on U-M/MSU and top-40 Target Hunter Dickinson

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Instant Recap: U-M Handles Elon, 70-50

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five: Five Thoughts and Takeaways From Michigan's win Over Elon

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Staff Predictions: Michigan State at Michigan

• Paul Konyndyk, SpartanMag.com: Know Your foe: Michigan State vs. Michigan

