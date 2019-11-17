News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 17

Michigan on TV

What: Michigan vs. (No. 8) Indiana (in College Park, Maryland)

Sport: Men's soccer

When: 2:00 PM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

“I was telling them to go home. It was time for them to leave. They didn’t deserve to be in our stadium. I was waving them goodbye because some wanted to stay on the field and it was our time to shine. We came out with the W so I was telling them to go home.”
— Michigan senior safety Josh Metellus after the 44-10 beatdown of MSU.

