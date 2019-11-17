The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 17
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan vs. (No. 8) Indiana (in College Park, Maryland)
Sport: Men's soccer
When: 2:00 PM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
HAIL! #GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/Mwe4mh5fzD— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 16, 2019
A great look at all FIVE touchdowns scored today!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 17, 2019
Which was your favorite? pic.twitter.com/oLwE8Mz8KE
IT’S GREAT - TO BE - A MICHIGAN WOLVERINE!!! 〽️ 🙌#GoBlue | We #BeatState pic.twitter.com/NZ849SMVR4— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 16, 2019
The 112th meeting is in the books.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 16, 2019
〽📚✔#GoBlue | #BeatState pic.twitter.com/DHdoODLHGU
#HTTV pic.twitter.com/MxV6DFRaaT— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 17, 2019
That's how you beat lil bro down ❤️😂 #3-1 #BEATstate— Josh Metellus (@NoExcuses_23) November 16, 2019
Michigan steamrolled Michigan State behind Shea Patterson’s career day.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 17, 2019
⁰Hear more from Shea and some of the guys on what it's like to win this game and hold up Paul. 👇#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/xRdUXpswFl
Shea took the last knee and raced straight off the field with the Game Ball in hand and delivered it to his Coach, Harbaugh. Touching scene with deep meaning. Most missed it. pic.twitter.com/BcTR1y7WYk— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) November 17, 2019
November 17, 2019. Rest in Peace Bo Schembechler - https://t.co/5W5bZXF0mM pic.twitter.com/9SiAjH33oY— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) November 17, 2019
Nobody:...— Donovan Peoples-Jones (@dpeoplesjones) November 16, 2019
Paul Bunyan: pic.twitter.com/8TKhISxLsJ
What happens 1 year after an ill-fated 100 yard walk intentionally delayed a few minutes by Dantonio to cause a fracas with @_Dbush11? Sparty in full retreat from the Big House, that’s what. https://t.co/CSTJYvdRx5— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) November 17, 2019
Oline in the locker room with The Paul Bunyan trophy. Great day for the Wolverines. Go Blue. pic.twitter.com/xTRsi6bkxq— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) November 17, 2019
Always. pic.twitter.com/LeUnxmpTyF— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 17, 2019
So proud of this group and this Team!! It is a true family and so blessed to be apart of this program! Paul stays HOME!! #GoBlue🔵 #Hail〽️ pic.twitter.com/4moyvYkMcn— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) November 17, 2019
This is comical 😂😂 https://t.co/FGUghaULX7— Mike Sainristil 🍬 (@MikeSainristil) November 17, 2019
Bye Bye 😘☺️ #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/VZPTzJ1cHc— Cam McGrone 💪🏽 (@McGrone_Strong) November 16, 2019
Paul is staying put. 🙌#GoBlue | #HAIL pic.twitter.com/cOR7GZMfJS— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 16, 2019
How about @Ronnieb_8?— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 16, 2019
7 catches
118 yards
It's halftime. #GoBlue | #BeatState pic.twitter.com/5Z5pdoqt0w
Down goes MSU!— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) November 17, 2019
Down goes MSU! pic.twitter.com/Tve9JjTF3o
Worst loss in this game for MSU since 49-3 in 2002, the same day Bobby Williams wasn't sure if he lost his team. ... He did— Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) November 16, 2019
Great win. Congrats coach Harbaugh. Go Blue!! https://t.co/84t3yO6Y1k— Jim Janoff (@JanoffJim) November 17, 2019
@Tavonn_ pic.twitter.com/eASgYkFrhi— Sherry labadie (@TruBluFan115) November 17, 2019
CELEBRATE ALL VICTORIES...WITH PAUL#OnToTheNextOne #GoBlue #MoreThanBeatState pic.twitter.com/qYShvVWhbc— Matty Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) November 16, 2019
Michigan's leading rusher today? Giles Jackson!— Aria Gerson (@aria_gerson) November 17, 2019
Jim Harbaugh walking the sidelines. Watch the red headed manager. pic.twitter.com/wljWcTX791— Steve Finamore (@CoachFinamore) November 16, 2019
Staying where he belongs! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/PRrGz44KmO— Aaron Bills (@AaronBDesigns) November 16, 2019
not sure. son of murderwolf perhaps? pic.twitter.com/VEbNlCpcxm— FRO (@froness4) November 17, 2019
Michigan Baseball’s historic run to the CWS Championship game was recognized at today’s game- here the Kerr’s, Henry’s & Weisenburger’s. pic.twitter.com/4C1lh1JKzz— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) November 17, 2019
Everything about today's game was great except for Michigan taking a big strength of schedule hit.— Scott Bell (@sbell021) November 16, 2019
Had a playoff game today so I couldn’t be in Ann Arbor // Great win boys 💙💛— 2️⃣ (@AndreSeldonjr) November 17, 2019
#GoBlue family gimme some 〽️’s ‼️ https://t.co/QZFvv8ranE— 2️⃣ (@AndreSeldonjr) November 17, 2019
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: U-M Chops MSU, 44-10, to Keep Paul Bunyan
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Shea Patterson Enjoys Career day, Lights up MSU Through the air
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Defense/Special Teams Notes: U-M Shuts Down MSU's Offense (Again)
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Top Five Players of the Game
• Bill Bender, SportingNews: Michigan, Jim Harbaugh Finally Control Michigan State Rivalry Again
---
