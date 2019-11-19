News More News
football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 19

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
@CSayf23
Staff Writer

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"You can't plant potatoes one day and expect to have potato salad the next day."
— Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, on the time it has taken for his team to progress

Headlines of the day

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Runyan Calls Out 'Dirty Player' Panasiuk

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Jim Harbaugh Says Wolverines Have Improved, Are Still 'Hungry For More'

John Borton, The Wolverine: Karsch From The Sidelines

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Monday Morning Quarterbacking: Lots Of Positive Takeaways From The Beatdown

Bill Bender, Sporting News: Michigan, Jim Harbaugh Finally Control Michigan State Rivalry Again

{{ article.author_name }}