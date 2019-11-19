The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 19
Tweets of the day
A couple more!— Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) November 18, 2019
MICHIGAN 44, MICHIGAN STATE 10
* Michigan with a 58% passing success rate (and with 4 sacks, no less)? 50% PD success rate?? THAT'S LEGAL???
* Elijah Collins & Brandon Wright: 15 rushes, 0 successes. Guh. pic.twitter.com/gMpDBt5Uy3
Harbaugh on his radio show tonight: “Just to see how much improvement the whole team has made makes you feel good and I think they’re hungry for more.”— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 19, 2019
〽️ 384 yards passing and 4 TDs— Rose Bowl Game (@rosebowlgame) November 18, 2019
〽️ Win over rival
〽️ 1st 300-yard passing game at Michigan
〽️ #RoseBowl @bigten Player of the Week!
Congrats to @UMichFootball QB, Shea Patterson! pic.twitter.com/RCtnOmFegd
Monday mood pic.twitter.com/gU0zyezpA9— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 18, 2019
Shea Patterson is your #B1G Co-Offensive Player of the Week!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 18, 2019
He threw for 24-33 for 383 yards and 4 touchdowns - setting a record for the most passing yards by a Michigan quarterback against the Spartans. #GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/NtSVA082zp
My top performing players of WEEK 12:— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 19, 2019
1-Jalen Hurts @OU_Football
2-Shea Patterson @UMichFootball
3-Kedon Slovis @USC_Athletics
4-A.J. Epenesa @HawkeyeFootball
5-Jonathan Greenard @GatorsFB pic.twitter.com/uIoGyFcYFT
Jim Harbaugh talked with us about Michigan's win over MSU and the game ball exchange with Shea Patterson.— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) November 18, 2019
He also detailed the "very colorful" @TheMDen family pajama photo shoot. pic.twitter.com/L9GgbrNnrJ
The Wolverines lead the series with Indiana, 58-9, and have won 23 straight games against the Hoosiers.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 18, 2019
MICHIGAN MONDAY » https://t.co/zOHF4cFh0a#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/NTQtkrCvwN
Back-to-Back STATE CHAMPS. 😤#GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/jvzPk3r4n5— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 18, 2019
Harbaugh says the receiver blocking was at its best on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/qWcNQ81kZp— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) November 18, 2019
Harbaugh says Michigan has asked the Big Ten for clarification on Tarik Black's penalty for flexing.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) November 18, 2019
Bonus: Harbaugh flexing 💪 pic.twitter.com/ho5eBED0De
Could be worse things to be reminded of— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) November 19, 2019
¯\_(ツ)_/¯ #goblue https://t.co/9mmHDHCKc5
My top performing coaches of WEEK 12:— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 18, 2019
1-@CoachJim4UM
2-@LincolnRiley
3-@CoachSattUofL
4-@USCCoachHelton
5-@NealBrown_WVU
6-@ISUMattCampbell
My top performing teams of WEEK 12:— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 18, 2019
1- @OU_Football
2-@GeorgiaFootball
3-@UMichFootball
4-@HawkeyeFootball
5-@RiceFootball & @NMStateFootball (both got 1st win)
Rec: 14— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 18, 2019
Yards: 369 (B1G single-game record)
TDs: 2
It's Indiana Week, and we're shining the spotlight on former @UMichFootball WR Jeremy Gallon's 2013 record day. pic.twitter.com/R04LuuvCKY
Something the BTN crew discussed tonight:— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 18, 2019
Is @UMichFootball the B1G's second-best team? pic.twitter.com/zo7eysQJZ4
"You can't plant potatoes one day and expect to eat potato salad the next day." 🥔— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 18, 2019
- @CoachJim4UM, on @UMichFootball's improved play since second half at Penn State pic.twitter.com/mKBdoqyBT7
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Runyan Calls Out 'Dirty Player' Panasiuk
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Jim Harbaugh Says Wolverines Have Improved, Are Still 'Hungry For More'
• John Borton, The Wolverine: Karsch From The Sidelines
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Monday Morning Quarterbacking: Lots Of Positive Takeaways From The Beatdown
• Bill Bender, Sporting News: Michigan, Jim Harbaugh Finally Control Michigan State Rivalry Again
---
