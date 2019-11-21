News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 21

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
@CSayf23
Staff Writer

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I wear my Michigan hoodie, and people don't give you grief ... yeah, it's great. It's great to be a Michigan Wolverine here in greater Lansing and East Lansing, specifically."
— Radio host and The Wolverine Podcast guest Tom Crawford

Headlines of the day

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Nua's Defensive Line Trending Up

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Intel On CJ Stroud, Rivals 250 DL

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Giles Jackson Has Come A Long Way In Freshman Season

John Borton, The Wolverine: Wolverine Watch: One Down, Much More To Go

Coleman Bentley, Golf Digest: Jim Harbaugh Delivers The Most Big Ten Quote In The History Of Big Ten Football

{{ article.author_name }}