The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 21
Holiday Pick-It Sale - Save BIG on a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get FREE Gear Too! (click here for details)
Tweets of the day
Duncan Robinson has 24 points at halftime on 8-10 from threes against John Beilein’s Cavaliers. 👀 pic.twitter.com/NGKa5N0hlO— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) November 21, 2019
Man this guy Ben Mason,,I call this guy Spirit airline’s man https://t.co/vgh0mWniCx— PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) November 21, 2019
Shaun Nua is enjoying the snow.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) November 20, 2019
"The win makes the snow better. If you lose, snow sucks." pic.twitter.com/faRyPWJIzh
Jay Harbaugh is excited to have Chris Evans back with the team in January. pic.twitter.com/UwimvSAPRF— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) November 20, 2019
John Beilein was asked about the chance he took on former D-III player Duncan Robinson.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 20, 2019
Beilein developed him into the NBA starter that he is now.
(via @cavs) pic.twitter.com/BCxeIoa4Jx
WANGLER ➡️ CARTER 〽️— Learfield IMG College Audio (@IMGAudio) November 20, 2019
Can you believe it’s been 40 years since Bob Ufer dropped this classic call for @UMichFootball’s win vs Indiana⁉️#GoBlue | #WaybackWednesday pic.twitter.com/tDfGbZ6DkX
5 IN A ROW vs Michigan State— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 21, 2019
No. 23 @umichvball survived a 5 setter and Paige Jones led the way.
Hear her thoughts on the match pic.twitter.com/FZBZl7Kv70
In the 46-year history of the Michigan-Michigan St. rivalry (on the Volleyball court), no team had ever won 5 straight matches — until tonight.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 21, 2019
No. 23 @umichvball leaves East Lansing with a 5-set win (and 5 straight wins over Michigan State). 👋 pic.twitter.com/3rezVsXp1P
🚨MILESTONE ALERT🚨@MacWelsh9 is the FOURTH Wolverine in program history to eclipse 5,000 career assists!— Michigan Volleyball (@umichvball) November 21, 2019
Way to go Mac!!#goblue pic.twitter.com/gxV7hjuvPQ
I can never repay you, but here’s a start. I love you mom pic.twitter.com/FY80Lshrzc— Chase Winovich (@Wino) November 21, 2019
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Nua's Defensive Line Trending Up
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Intel On CJ Stroud, Rivals 250 DL
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Giles Jackson Has Come A Long Way In Freshman Season
• John Borton, The Wolverine: Wolverine Watch: One Down, Much More To Go
• Coleman Bentley, Golf Digest: Jim Harbaugh Delivers The Most Big Ten Quote In The History Of Big Ten Football
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook