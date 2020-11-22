The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 22
Tweets of the day
It took five games of an eight game season for Michigan to discover its starting quarterback and starting running back.— Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) November 22, 2020
HIGHLIGHTS: Michigan vs. Rutgers— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 22, 2020
(Delivered by @UPS) pic.twitter.com/YWFKEHc1kr
Great Team Win! No Quit in this team! I’ll ride to the end with my brothers! Onto the next! #GoBLUE— TAYLOR UPSHAW (@TaylorUpshaw91) November 22, 2020
So @Balas_Wolverine and I are finally leaving🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/UGGuvDRhLy— angelique (@chengelis) November 22, 2020
Dub. pic.twitter.com/VxMa9M0GZ2— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 22, 2020
How about @Cademac_12 though??— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 22, 2020
The @UMichFootball QB came in with the Wolverines down 17-0 and led them to victory in the first meaningful action of his career 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/mBRTZ98E3T
The Wolverines got back in the win column in dramatic fashion on Saturday night.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 22, 2020
RECAP » https://t.co/2YuW1xHVC4#GoBlue 〽️🔵
The interception that sealed the win for @UMichFootball in the 3rd overtime. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Va1gX9CD48— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 22, 2020
TOUCHDOWN, MICHIGAN!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Mk5sTKJfuo— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 22, 2020
TOUCHDOWN, MICHIGAN! Cade McNamara takes it himself from 2 yards out. Extra point ties it.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) November 22, 2020
Giles Jackson is just faster than every other player on the field— PFF College (@PFF_College) November 22, 2020
pic.twitter.com/PPoaeXMBoI
Cade McNamara is the best quarterback that's played in this game. 20-25 for 194 yards and 3 touchdowns.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 22, 2020
Ladies and gentlemen, Michigan's new starting quarterback.
McNamara to Cornelius Johnson for a 46-yard TD. I'd say we no longer have a quarterback controversy.— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) November 22, 2020
Rutgers goes up 14-0 at 8:45 of the second and Michigan's body language again indicates a group that would rather be anywhere else.— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) November 22, 2020
This will be the seventh meeting between Michigan and Rutgers, two of college football's oldest programs.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 21, 2020
Interactive digital guide to get ready for tonight's contest. » https://t.co/DbBiYunHBH#GoBlue 〽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/OE6dG2MJJw
OTD in 1964, @UMichFootball downs Woody 10-0 in Columbus to clinch the B1G & the Rose Bowl.— MVictors (@MVictors) November 21, 2020
My interview captain Jim Conley on that season: https://t.co/6ffvZbIy0P #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/WNLRq1LRNT
This week in U-M history, Thanksgiving Day 1903, @UChicagoFB's Amos Alonzo Stagg deployed a gaggle of smartly dressed freshman to clear Marshall Field of snow before the @UMichFootball game. #GoBlue— MVictors (@MVictors) November 21, 2020
What a pic! thanks @umichBentley pic.twitter.com/2la7J0fZzQ
IT’S A COLLEGE FOOTBALL SATURDAY!!!!! pic.twitter.com/DsERAwEMw1— Learfield IMG College Audio (@LearfieldAudio) November 21, 2020
November 21, 2020
Thomas Bordeleau Overtime Magic 😳 pic.twitter.com/VW9q9yLTJx— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) November 21, 2020
The nation's new leader in points? Thomas Bordeleau 😤 pic.twitter.com/CgmUzeSTSt— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 21, 2020
There 4 are tacking more onto their stat lines pic.twitter.com/xEqWi3Ab8a— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 21, 2020
saturday morning mood pic.twitter.com/aw1yok1aPp— Children of Yost (@ChildrenOfYost) November 21, 2020
Highest-graded P5 defenders heading into Wk 12— PFF College (@PFF_College) November 21, 2020
1. Patrick Surtain II, Alabama - 89.2
2. Kwity Paye, Michigan - 88.6
3. Rashad Weaver, Pittsburgh - 88.4
4. Alim McNeill, NC St - 87.0
5. Nik Bonitto, OU - 86.9 pic.twitter.com/dRygHoVpYK
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Wolverines win in Triple OT, 48-42
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Offense Notes: Cade McNamara Masterful off the Bench
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Top Five Players of the Game
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan 48, Rutgers 42: Notes, Quotes and Observations
• Chris Nalwasky, The Knight Report: TKR TV: Greg Schiano Talks Michigan Postgame
