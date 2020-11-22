 We have complete postgame coverage and analysis from the Michigan Wolverines' football game against Rutgers.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 22

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"It took five games of an eight game season for Michigan to discover its starting quarterback and starting running back."
— TheWolverine's Drew Hallett on Twitter following last night's win

Top Headlines

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Wolverines win in Triple OT, 48-42

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Offense Notes: Cade McNamara Masterful off the Bench

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Top Five Players of the Game

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan 48, Rutgers 42: Notes, Quotes and Observations

• Chris Nalwasky, The Knight Report: TKR TV: Greg Schiano Talks Michigan Postgame

---

{{ article.author_name }}