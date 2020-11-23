 The Michigan Wolverines will kick off their football game against Penn State next week at noon on ABC.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“I'm similarly confused as to why tonight was the first real action that Cade McNamara saw for @UMichFootball.”
— FOX college football analyst Joel Klatt on Twitter, asking the question most U-M fans are wondering: why Cade McNamara didn't see more action prior to Saturday

Top Headlines

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Snap Counts, PFF Grades and Takeaways From Michigan's win Over Rutgers

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Power Ranking Michigan Basketball's Roster

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Postgame Podcast — Balas and Skene

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: EJ's 10 Thoughts: What win Over Rutgers Means for Michigan Recruiting

• Craig Epstein, The Knight Report: Three Thoughts From Rutgers Football's Loss Against Michigan

---

