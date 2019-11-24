News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 24

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Jim Harbaugh continues to have his team playing their best football at the right time. @UMichFootball up 39-14 near the end of the 3rd in Bloomington. Next week will be another epic chapter in AA."
— ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit on Twitter on Saturday evening.

Top Headlines

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: U-M Aerial Attack, Defense ice the Hoosiers

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Offense Notes: Patterson Etches his Name Into the Record Books Once Again

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Defense/Special Teams Notes: U-M's Defense Starts Slow, Clamps Down on IU

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Report Card: Grading Michigan Wolverines Football in a 39-14 win at Indiana

• D.J. Fezler, TheHoosier.com: Nico Collins, Michigan Wide Receivers Were too Much for Indiana's Secondary

