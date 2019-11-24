The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 24
Tweets of the day
This never gets old. pic.twitter.com/JlniUfDyVn— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 24, 2019
24 STRAIGHT WINS VS. INDIANA! #GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/RcKzkeeFFp— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 23, 2019
Make that 2️⃣4️⃣ straight wins vs. Indiana. @UMichFootball x #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/WRxFxTrGv8— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 24, 2019
Patterson and Collins connect three times as Michigan puts the W in Wolverine! pic.twitter.com/R7kGdgunw0— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 24, 2019
Yup!! pic.twitter.com/7lu6QaVtlo— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) November 24, 2019
Loving that Shea to Nico connection. ✊ pic.twitter.com/CiWXGJGtuW— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 24, 2019
Jim Harbaugh continues to have his team playing their best football at the right time. @UMichFootball up 39-14 near the end of the 3rd in Bloomington. Next week will be another epic chapter in AA.— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 23, 2019
PATTERSON LIGHTS UP HOOSIERS@SheaPatterson_1 throws 🖐 TD passes to lead @UMichFootball to a 39-14 win at Indiana 💪— Learfield IMG College Audio (@IMGAudio) November 23, 2019
LISTEN to @jimbrandstatter’s “Best of the Best” 〽️📻 highlights! #GoBlue https://t.co/tQfgAjUQD7
Sheawesome numbers: pic.twitter.com/yXxomzVbN8— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 24, 2019
Total yards over the last five games:— Daniel Dash (@danieldash428) November 24, 2019
Michigan: 2,105
Opponents: 1,237
Those opponents? Penn State, Notre Dame, Maryland, Michigan State and Indiana.
We hear those "LET'S GO BLUE" chants!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 23, 2019
One more big one ... 🙏🏽— Tarik Black (@LetmeRockk_) November 24, 2019
Let's go! https://t.co/z5FARvSbj2 pic.twitter.com/ondHcfXVko— MVictors (@MVictors) November 24, 2019
November 23, 2019
Baller💪🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/LKQUdYnb6v— Tia Hill (@tiahill1988) November 23, 2019
Go Blue pic.twitter.com/6INLAuzglr— john r. ghindia (@jrgteam) November 24, 2019
TRUCK STICK! 😤 pic.twitter.com/goJxIg4d3O— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 23, 2019
Let’s Go Blue!!!! Y’all know what time is it. #LockedIn pic.twitter.com/0zYWOAwOG2— Roy Roundtree (@WRTreezy) November 24, 2019
Great Team W on the Road. Sooooo proud of these boys.— Roy Roundtree (@WRTreezy) November 24, 2019
It’s GREAT to be a Michigan Wolverine!! #GoBlue— Jay Harbaugh (@JayHarbaugh) November 24, 2019
Nico Collins the best receiver in the B1G... ?! 👀〽️— UofmUpdates247 (@UofmUpdates247) November 23, 2019
God is good ❗️ Go Blue 🙏🏽🙏🏽— Josh Uche (@_Uche35) November 24, 2019
All praise to the man above!! 🙏🏾— Michael DwumFour (@HON5H0) November 24, 2019
NICO is the cheat code— Khalid Hill (@Thatboylid80) November 23, 2019
CELEBRATE ALL VICTORIES#GoBlue #XnTxTheNextXne pic.twitter.com/kaJa9TjIem— Matty Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) November 24, 2019
GAMEDAY#GoBlue | @jmoods13 pic.twitter.com/6gknXYU6og— Tyler Brown (@TylerBrown_9) November 23, 2019
The man responsible for starting the streak? Jim Harbaugh, who went 8-5 in 2009 and 12-1 in 2010 as Stanford’s head coach. https://t.co/32h6zhlabF— Daniel Dash (@danieldash428) November 24, 2019
2021 All-American Bowl 🇺🇸 QB JJ McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) is headed back to state.#LetsGoPlaces @Toyota #GoBlue 〽️#AllAmericanBowl 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/YMTDOMSiqd— All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) November 23, 2019
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: U-M Aerial Attack, Defense ice the Hoosiers
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Offense Notes: Patterson Etches his Name Into the Record Books Once Again
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Defense/Special Teams Notes: U-M's Defense Starts Slow, Clamps Down on IU
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Report Card: Grading Michigan Wolverines Football in a 39-14 win at Indiana
• D.J. Fezler, TheHoosier.com: Nico Collins, Michigan Wide Receivers Were too Much for Indiana's Secondary
