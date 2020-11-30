 The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team picked up an overtime win over Oakland yesterday.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 30

Austin Fox
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Y'all dramatic."
— Michigan senior forward Isaiah Livers on Twitter following last night's win, likely addressing anyone who thought his brief scuffle with head coach Juwan Howard on the bench during the game was a big deal

Top Headlines

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Instant Recap: Michigan Survives, Beats Oakland, 81-71, in Overtime

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Dickinson, Livers Step up When Michigan Needs Them Most

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Too Close for Comfort: Dickinson Saves U-M in Overtime win Over Oakland

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five Takeaways: Dickinson Takes Over in Oakland win

• Tom Wywrot, MGoBlue.com: Dickinson, Livers Lead Michigan to Overtime win Against Oakland

