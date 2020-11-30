The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 30
Tweets of the day
🎥 Highlights 👇🏻— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 30, 2020
It took an extra frame, however, the DMV boys (Hunter Dickinson & Terrance Williams II) came off the bench to provide the spark the Wolverines needed to defeat Oakland in OT#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/1gpzMp0x0X
Terrance Williams getting some shots up postgame pic.twitter.com/EkNzKswCD1— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 30, 2020
Listen to the top calls of the game from @BrianBoesch and @terrymills_!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 30, 2020
📻: https://t.co/vlOrqXTU5x#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/RjTDrhSdh5
A tough start for the Wolverines here tonight - Oakland enjoys a 33-31 lead.— Brian Boesch (@BrianBoesch) November 30, 2020
Some halftime thoughts/stats...hope you can join us for the second half on @LearfieldAudio, @tunein or on our "Behind the Mic" stream here: https://t.co/gcoj3Ir8oH pic.twitter.com/GfN7I8cZc8
Freshman @H_Dickinson24 was the difference maker of the game with all of his points coming in the second half/ overtime.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/uQsgQgaXXM— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 30, 2020
Senior @isaiah__02 was big for the Wolverines all around, especially in the closing minutes with two 3-pointers!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/8R0QT8S07L— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 30, 2020
Freshman Terrance Williams II had 7 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/xGEkYB23bH— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 30, 2020
Franz Wagner finishes the game just one rebound shy of a career-high.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/52GFPiuaZe— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 30, 2020
"I know he trusts me and wants me to be a great basketball player."— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) November 30, 2020
Here is Isaiah Livers' explanation on the heated exchange between he and Juwan Howard in the first half. #GoBlue
Full video: https://t.co/UkV7iucfW7 pic.twitter.com/wXeJTkhx9U
y’all dramatic 😂— Isaiah Livers (@isaiah__02) November 30, 2020
Michigan shot a respectable percentage for the first half (46 percent), while holding Oakland to just 33 percent from the field.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) November 30, 2020
Halftime at Crisler.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/10s7YHUEWI— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 29, 2020
Blame the mid-major white uniforms - can we switch to big game maize at half?— MVictors (@MVictors) November 29, 2020
It's early, but one thing's for sure:@babydavis51 came to play for @umichbball. pic.twitter.com/M1ANlBG47z— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 29, 2020
Austin Davis is off to an extremely hot start today, with six points already in the first four minutes.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) November 29, 2020
Hear from Coach Pearson and Strauss Mann following Saturday's one-goal loss to Notre Dame pic.twitter.com/8X7UiQtuvY— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 29, 2020
Always a pleasure EJ https://t.co/Dp3SMy7YuC— Greg Holcomb (@QBCoachHolc) November 30, 2020
