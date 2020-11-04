 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 4
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-04 06:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 4

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets Of The Day

Quote Of The Day

“That’s the only thing that will get the sour taste out of our mouths — winning the next game."
— Michigan fifth-year senior tight end Nick Eubanks
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Headlines Of The Day

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Opponent Notebook: Tom Allen, Indiana Coordinators Talk Michigan

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Video Analysis: In The Trenches, U-M vs. MSU

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Two Of Michigan's Biggest NFL Stars — Brady & Graham — Enjoy Huge Weekends

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Mother Of Michigan WR Commit Xavier Worthy Recaps Visit

Derick Hutchinson, Click On Detroit: Ranking the 6 most alarming aspects of Michigan football’s loss to Michigan State

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}