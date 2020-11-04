TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 4

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 4
Tweets Of The Day
Michael Onwenu: the highest-graded rookie in the NFL— PFF (@PFF) November 3, 2020
And the steal of the 2020 Draft pic.twitter.com/vSgIFaYPlR
Do something nice for Someone today. We can all use a reminder of the goodness in this country. Regardless of the outcome of this election, we are all still brothers and sisters and should act with love towards one another. Even, and especially, towards those we don’t agree with— jbooty (@JakeButtTE) November 3, 2020
Video Analysis: In The Trenches w/ @Balas_Wolverine and former All-Big Ten offensive lineman @DougSkene, breaking down key plays from Michigan's game vs. MSU.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) November 3, 2020
Full video: https://t.co/JPU7TRq9zP
Watch with a 60-day free trial: https://t.co/B5EzGWOLCy pic.twitter.com/JS2FmneeUO
Michigan vs. Wisconsin Nov. 14 is officially in jeopardy. https://t.co/zy0wJpmQTd— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 3, 2020
Let’s find a way to get better today— Chase Winovich (@Wino) November 3, 2020
November 3, 2020
Working💪🏽😈 @CampSanderson pic.twitter.com/kI8UL1sNV9— ⭕️Chaundee️⚠️Brown (@cbrownballin935) November 3, 2020
A friend and a true professional. Congrats, @Coach_JMeyer, on a great career. Enjoy your retirement and your family! https://t.co/lqOXEcAWNZ— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) November 3, 2020
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Opponent Notebook: Tom Allen, Indiana Coordinators Talk Michigan
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Video Analysis: In The Trenches, U-M vs. MSU
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Two Of Michigan's Biggest NFL Stars — Brady & Graham — Enjoy Huge Weekends
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Mother Of Michigan WR Commit Xavier Worthy Recaps Visit
• Derick Hutchinson, Click On Detroit: Ranking the 6 most alarming aspects of Michigan football’s loss to Michigan State
---
